Samsung will cut its Galaxy Store commission to 80/20 for games

Samsung is changing its revenue-sharing policy and reducing its cut for certain apps so that developers and publishers can get more money from sales. As part of its announcements ahead of this year's upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC), the company said that it's implementing an 80/20 revenue share model for games on the Galaxy Store. Previously, Samsung had a 70/30 sharing model, wherein it took 30 percent of an app's revenue. The new model also applies to games built on the company's cloud gaming platform, which allows players to stream games without downloading them.

By adopting the new model, Samsung is undercutting Google, which implements a 70/30 split. However, it's worth noting that Google only takes a 15 percent cut for the first $1 million dollars in revenue that the developer earns each year. The company will only take a 30 percent cut for earnings in excess of $1 million. Google also takes 15 percent for automatically renewing subscription purchases.

Samsung's Galaxy Store is nowhere near as big Google's Play Store, but it still comes pre-installed on Samsung phones and could still be used to purchase games by millions of users around the world. An 80/20 structure would still benefit a developer even if they mainly get their business from the Play Store on Android devices. The new revenue-sharing model will take effect on May 15, 2025.