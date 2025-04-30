Snap is seemingly rethinking that 'simplified' app

A Snapchat redesign test appears to have stalled after power users seemingly disliked the "simplified" layout.

The new version of Snapchat intended "to help new and casual users" navigate the app, according to Snap's Q1 investor letter, released on April 29. As reported by TechCrunch, the overhauled app removed the Snap Map and Stories tabs. A proposed new three-tab navigation bar focused on chat, the camera and Spotlight (Snapchat's answer to TikTok.) The report doesn't specify how long the testing phase went on for or how widespread it was.

For now at least, Snap is seemingly reconsidering. "Our most engaged Snapchatters consistently demonstrated a preference for a five-tab layout," the company wrote in that same investor letter. While it does not specifically say it's ending tests of the simplified version, Snap notes it has "begun testing a refined five-tab interface that combines the best of both approaches." Engadget reached out to Snap for comment on if this layout is no longer being deployed to users. We'll update this article if we receive a response.

Snap has a pretty rough track record where redesigns are concerned. In 2017 the company tried to reorient its flagship app around separating friend-related posts from media content; in the year that followed, Snapchat lost three million daily users in the space of three months. At that time there were also well-documented issues with the Android version of the app.

The latest earnings report revealed that Snap lost one million users in North America in Q1, down to 99 million from 100 million in the previous quarter. Despite this, the global Snapchat community grew to 460 million in Q1, an increase of 7 million daily active users quarter-over-quarter.

Jim Lanzone, the CEO of Engadget's parent company Yahoo, joined the board of directors at Snap on September 12, 2024. No one outside of Engadget's editorial team has any say in our coverage of the company.