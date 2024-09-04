Snap is testing a less confusing version of its app

One of the most common criticisms against Snapchat is that it's not very intuitive and is quite hard navigate as a new user. Personally, I never quite got the hang of it and find TikTok much, much easier to use. Apparently, Snap is aware of the issue, because it's currently testing a "simplified version of Snapchat." Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has revealed the existence of an experimental Snapchat app in a lengthy blog post discussing the company's highs and lows over the past 13 years, as well as its most recent earnings and future plans.

The simplified app "aims to improve accessibility and usability," he wrote, adding that it's been positively received in early tests. In addition, the app could lead to better app performance and faster load times overall. Even so, Spiegel said that the company "will be thoughtful and deliberate about making a change of this magnitude" despite the app's reception. That most likely means that Snap is still testing the app more thoroughly and that we won't be seeing it anytime soon.

In addition to revealing the existence of a simpler Snapchat, Spiegel has also revealed that the company is testing new advertisement formats. One of those formats called Sponsored Snaps will show up as new Snaps in your chat inbox, alongside your friends' messages. The good news is that you won't get a notification for those Snap ads, and opening the messages is optional. As The Verge notes, though, the ads could sit above your actual friends' messages if you never open them.

The company most likely cooked up the new and potentially more intrusive ad placement as a response to its lagging share performance in the ad market. Spiegel said that the company has managed to reverse two years of declining year-over-year revenue growth, but its advertising business is growing slower than its competitors'. He also said that expanding the company's digital advertising business is key to its long-term revenue potential and that Snap's investors are getting concerned that it's not growing faster.