Snapchat launches generative AI video Lenses

Snapchat's future includes generative AI video Lenses, wherein users can watch themselves cuddling with virtual animals on screen. The first three Lenses the app has launched include the Racoon and Fox, which animate the animals into a Snap. Meanwhile, the third one called Spring Flowers will generate a bouquet of flowers and use a zoom-out effect to reveal who's holding it. All three Lenses, as well as future ones Snapchat releases, are powered by a generative video model the company built in-house. Snap says it will be adding more every week to expand users' options.

"We have a long history of being first movers to bring advanced AR, ML and AI tools directly to our community, and we're excited to see what Snapchatters create," Snap said in its announcement. The company added an OpenAI-powered chatbot to its app back in 2023, and it has released more AI features since then. Last year, Snap introduced an AI video-generation tool for creators that allow users to create videos from text prompts. The tool was released to a small subset of users, but it showed that the company was working on AI video for the app.

For now, only users paying for the $16-per-month Snapchat Platinum subscription tier will have access to the app's new AI video Lenses. The new Lenses will show up first in the carousel for subscribers and will work with both front and rear cameras. Any AI video a user creates will be automatically saved to Memories, and they can then share them directly with friends, to their Stories and with the public through Spotlight.