Spotify debuts an in-app cover art maker for playlists

Spotify already lets you upload your own pics to use as playlist covers, but now it has launched a feature that gives you an easy, in-app way to customize them. The audio streaming service's new Create Cover Art feature comes with a set of tools you can use to crop images in different shapes, such as hearts and stars, and then place them against backgrounds in the colors of your choice. It will also give you access to an effects toolset, which includes the fish-eye and radiar blur effects, as well as text tools that you can use to add cover titles in different typefaces. And yes, you can use the effects to transform any text you add to your images. Finally, you can choose from a bunch of stickers to further personalize your cover.

While the company is releasing Create Cover Art in its beta form, it is rolling out to 65 markets around the world. To try it out, you'll need to be on the mobile app. Find the ellipsis (...) context menu when you open one of your playlists and then look for "Create Cover Art" among the options that pop up. The toolset will show up from there, and you can share anything you create with it on social media if you wish.