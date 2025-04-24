Strava can predict your race finish times

Strava has had a few new developments recently, including buying personalized running plan app Runna. Now, it has launched a new training feature for distance runners called Performance Predictions, which gives estimated finish times for difference race lengths.

The app will now offer possible times for a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon — so, now, it's not only your own goals you have to live up to but Strava's as well. No pressure. Strava is providing these predictions using a machine learning model (shocking) which looks at over 100 data points from the individual and the performance of similar runners on the app. The times should change after every run and based on rest periods.

Strava claims that users logged almost 1 billion runs on its app last year, so it should be helpful to some (and apply added pressure to others). Subscribers can access it in Strava's Progress tab. It will also show you how much those numbers have recently changed based and your average time per mile.