The 5 best Mint alternatives to replace the budgeting app that shut down

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As a long-time Mint user, I was frustrated to say the least when news broke at the end of 2023 that Intuit would shut Mint down. I, like millions of others, enjoyed how easily Mint allowed us to track all accounts in one place and monitor credit scores. I also used it regularly to track spending, set goals like pay my mortgage down faster and with general money management.

So I set out to find the best Mint alternatives in the wake of its disappointing demise. I gave Credit Karma, Intuit's other financial app, a try but found it to be a poor Mint substitute. The following guide lays out my experience testing some of the most popular Mint replacement apps available today in search of my next budgeting app.

Our pick for best Mint alternative remains Quicken Simplifi, even months after the Mint shutting down, thanks to its easy to use app, good income and bill detection and its affordable price. But there are plenty of other solid options out there for those with different needs. If you're also on the hunt for a budgeting app to replace Mint, we hope these details can help you decide which of the best budgeting apps out there will be right for you.

Table of contents

Best Mint alternatives in 2026

Quicken Best Mint alternative overall Quicken Simplifi $72/year $48/year Monthly cost: $4 | Tracks spending: Yes | Investment tracking: Yes | Links to bank accounts: Yes | Mobile app: iOS, Android A complete, easy-to-use app that costs less than the competition — and feels the most like Mint. Pros Easy-to-use app with a gentle learning curve

Easy-to-use app with a gentle learning curve Does a good job detecting recurring income and bills

Does a good job detecting recurring income and bills Less expensive than the competition

Less expensive than the competition Lets you share app access with a spouse or financial advisor

Lets you share app access with a spouse or financial advisor Handy refund tracker Cons No free trial

No free trial You can't create an account using your Apple or Google ID

You can't create an account using your Apple or Google ID No Zillow integration See at Quicken

No pun intended, but what I like about Quicken Simplifi is its simplicity. Whereas other budgeting apps try to distinguish themselves with dark themes and customizable emoji, Simplifi has a clean user interface, with a landing page that you just keep scrolling through to get a detailed overview of all your stats. These include your top-line balances; net worth; recent spending; upcoming recurring payments; a snapshot of your spending plan; top spending categories; achievements; and any watchlists you've set up.

Another one of the key features I appreciate is the ability to set up savings goals elsewhere in the app. I also appreciate how it offers neat, almost playful visualizations without ever looking cluttered. I felt at home in the mobile and web dashboards after a day or so, which is faster than I adapted to some competing services (I'm looking at you, YNAB and Monarch).

Getting set up with Simplifi was mostly painless. I was particularly impressed at how easily it connected to Fidelity; not all budget trackers do, for whatever reason. This is also one of the only services I tested that gives you the option of inviting a spouse or financial advisor to co-manage your account. One thing I would add to my initial assessment of the app, having used it for a few months now: I wish Simplifi offered Zillow integration for easily tracking your home value (or at least a rough estimate of it). Various competitors including Monarch Money and Copilot Money work with Zillow, so clearly there's a Zillow API available for use. As it stands, Simplifi users must add real estate manually like any other asset.

Dana Wollman / Engadget

In practice, Simplifi miscategorized some of my expenses, but nothing out of the ordinary compared to any of these budget trackers. As you're reviewing transactions, you can also mark if you're expecting a refund, which is a unique feature among the services I tested. Simplifi also estimated my regular income better than some other apps I tested. Most of all, I appreciated the option of being able to categorize some, but not all, purchases from a merchant as recurring. For instance, I can add my two Amazon subscribe-and-saves as recurring payments, without having to create a broad-strokes rule for every Amazon purchase.

The budgeting feature is also self-explanatory and can likely accommodate your preferred budgeting method. Just check that your regular income is accurate and be sure to set up recurring payments, making note of which are bills and which are subscriptions. This is important because Simplifi shows you your total take-home income as well as an "income after bills" figure. That number includes, well, bills but not discretionary subscriptions. From there, you can add spending targets by category in the "planned spending" bucket. Planned spending can also include one-time expenditures, not just monthly budgets. When you create a budget, Simplifi will suggest a number based on a six-month average.

Not dealbreakers, but two things to keep in mind as you get started: Simplifi is notable in that you can't set up an account through Apple or Google. There is also no option for a free trial, though Quicken promises a "30-day money back guarantee."

Monarch Money Best Mint alternative – runner-up Monarch Money $100 a year or $15 a month Monthly cost: Starts at $9 | Tracks spending: Yes | Investment tracking: Yes | Links to bank accounts: Yes | Mobile app: iOS, Android A robust budgeting app that's a little harder to use than our top pick, but not prohibitively so. (Power users might not mind.) Pros Lots of detail and opportunities for customization

Lots of detail and opportunities for customization Helpful "goals" feature

Helpful "goals" feature You can grant account access to other people

You can grant account access to other people Chrome extension for importing from Mint

Chrome extension for importing from Mint Month-in-review recap is more thorough than most

Month-in-review recap is more thorough than most Car value syncing

Car value syncing Zillow integration Cons Steeper learning curve than some other budget trackers

Steeper learning curve than some other budget trackers The mobile app feels restricted and less intuitive than the web version

The mobile app feels restricted and less intuitive than the web version Doesn't seem to distinguish between bills and other recurring expenses

Doesn't seem to distinguish between bills and other recurring expenses Some bugginess on mobile around creating rules for expense categories See at Monarch Money

Monarch Money grew on me. My first impression of the budgeting app, which was founded by a former Mint product manager, was that it's more difficult to use than others on this list, including Simplifi, NerdWallet and Copilot. And it is. Editing expense categories, adding recurring transactions and creating rules, for example, is a little more complicated than it needs to be, especially in the mobile app. (My advice: Use the web app for fine-tuning details.) Monarch also didn't get my income right; I had to edit it.

Once you're set up, though, Monarch offers an impressive level of granularity. In the budgets section, you can see a bona fide balance sheet showing budgets and actuals for each category. You'll also find a forecast, for the year or by month. And recurring expenses can be set not just by merchant, but other parameters as well. For instance, while most Amazon purchases might be marked as "shopping," those for the amounts of $54.18 or $34.18 are definitely baby supplies, and can be automatically marked as such each time, not to mention programmed as recurring payments. Weirdly, though, there's no way to mark certain recurring payments as bills, specifically.

Dana Wollman / Engadget

Not long after I first published this story in December 2023, Monarch introduced a detailed reporting section where you can create on-demand graphs based on things like accounts, categories and tags. That feature is available just on the web version of the app for now. As part of this same update, Monarch added support for an aggregator that makes it possible to automatically update the value of your car. This, combined with the existing Zillow integration for tracking your home value, makes it easy to quickly add a non-liquid asset like a vehicle or real estate, and have it show up in your net worth graph.

The mobile app is mostly self-explanatory. The main dashboard shows your net worth; your four most recent transactions; a month-over-month spending comparison; income month-to-date; upcoming bills; an investments snapshot; a list of any goals you've set; and, finally, a link to your month-in-review. That month-in-review is more detailed than most, delving into cash flow; top income and expense categories; cash flow trends; changes to your net worth, assets and liabilities; plus asset and liability breakdowns. In February 2024, Monarch expanded on the net worth graph, so that if you click on the Accounts tab you can see how your net worth changed over different periods of time, including one month, three months, six months, a year or all time.

On the main screen, you'll also find tabs for savings and checking accounts (and all others as well), transactions, cash flow, budget and recurring. Like many of the other apps featured here, Monarch can auto-detect recurring expenses and income, even if it gets the category wrong. (They all do to an extent.) Expense categories are marked by emoji, which you can customize if you're so inclined.

Monarch Money uses a combination of networks to connect with banks, including Plaid, MX and Finicity, a competing network owned by Mastercard. (I have a quick explainer on Plaid, the industry standard in this space, toward the end of this guide.) As part of an update in late December, Monarch has also made it easier to connect through those other two networks, if for some reason Plaid fails. Similar to NerdWallet, I found myself completing two-factor authentication every time I wanted to get past the Plaid screen to add another account. Notably, Monarch is the only other app I tested that allows you to grant access to someone else in your family — likely a spouse or financial advisor. Monarch also has a Chrome extension for importing from Mint, though really this is just a shortcut for downloading a CSV file, which you'll have to do regardless of where you choose to take your Mint data.

Additionally, Monarch just added the ability to track Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Savings accounts, thanks to new functionality brought with the iOS 17.4 update. It's not the only one either; currently, Copilot and YNAB have also added similar functionality that will be available to anyone with the latest versions of their respective apps on a device running iOS 17.4. Instead of manually uploading statements, the new functionality allows apps like Monarch's to automatically pull in transactions and balance history. That should make it easier to account for spending on Apple cards and accounts throughout the month.

Monarch also recently launched investment transactions in beta. It also says bill tracking and an overhauled goals system are coming soon. Monarch hasn't provided a timeline for that last one, except to say that the improved goals feature is coming soon.

Copilot Money Best up-and-comer Copilot Money $95 a year or $13 a month $95 annually or $7.92 a month Monthly cost: Starts at $8 | Tracks spending: Yes | Investment tracking: Yes | Links to bank accounts: Yes | Mobile app: iOS A beautifully designed and reasonably priced app with lots of features in development — including Android and web apps. Pros Slick UI

Slick UI Standalone Mac app

Standalone Mac app Lower monthly price than some competing apps

Lower monthly price than some competing apps Does a good job visualizing recurring expenses

Does a good job visualizing recurring expenses Optional Amazon, Venmo and Zillow integration

Optional Amazon, Venmo and Zillow integration "To review" section is handy Cons No web or Android app yet

No web or Android app yet Miscategorized more expenses than our top pick

Miscategorized more expenses than our top pick Lots of otherwise common features are still in development See at Copilot Money

Copilot Money might be the best-looking budgeting app I tested. It also has the distinction of being exclusive to iOS and Macs — at least for now. Andres Ugarte, the company's CEO, has publicly promised that Android and web apps are coming soon. But until it follows through, I can't recommend Copilot for most people with so many good competitors out there.

Copilot Money for Web and Android! Thanks to the support from our users, and the overwhelming positive reception we're seeing from folks migrating from Mint, we can now say that we'll be building @copilotmoney for Web and Android with a goal to launch in 2024. We'll continue to... — Andres Ugarte (@chuga) November 15, 2023

There are other features that Copilot is missing, which I'll get into. But it is promising, and one to keep an eye on. It's just a fast, efficient, well designed app, and Android users will be in for a treat when they'll finally be able to download it. It makes good use of colors, emoji and graphs to help you understand at a glance how you're doing on everything from your budgets to your investment performance to your credit card debt over time. In particular, Copilot does a better job than almost any other app of visualizing your recurring monthly expenses.

Behind those punchy colors and cutesy emoji, though, is some sophisticated performance. Copilot's AI-powered "Intelligence" gets smarter as you go at categorizing your expenses. (You can also add your own categories, complete with your choice of emoji.) It's not perfect. Copilot miscategorized some purchases (they all do), but it makes it easier to edit than most. On top of that, the internal search feature is very fast; it starts whittling down results in your transaction history as soon as you begin typing.

Dana Wollman / Engadget

Copilot is also unique in offering Amazon and Venmo integrations, allowing you to see transaction details. With Amazon, this requires just signing into your Amazon account via an in-app browser. For Venmo, you have to set up fwd@copilot.money as a forwarding address and then create a filter, wherein emails from venmo@venmo.com are automatically forwarded to fwd@copilot.money. Like Monarch Money, you can also add any property you own and track its value through Zillow, which is integrated with the app.

While the app is heavily automated, I still appreciate that Copilot marks new transactions for review. It's a good way to both weed out fraudulent charges, and also be somewhat intentional about your spending habits.

Like Monarch Money, Copilot updated its app to make it easier to connect to banks through networks other than Plaid. As part of the same update, Copilot said it has improved its connections to both American Express and Fidelity which, again, can be a bugbear for some budget tracking apps. In an even more recent update, Copilot added a Mint import option, which other budgeting apps have begun to offer as well.

Because the app is relatively new (it launched in early 2020), the company is still catching up to the competition on some table-stakes features. Ugarte told me that his team is almost done building out a detailed cash flow section as well. On its website, Copilot also promises a raft of AI-powered features that build on its current "Intelligence" platform, the one that powers its smart expense categorization. These include "smart financial goals," natural language search, a chat interface, forecasting and benchmarking. That benchmarking, Ugarte tells me, is meant to give people a sense of how they're doing compared to other Copilot users, on both spending and investment performance. Most of these features should arrive in the new year.

Copilot does a couple interesting things for new customers that distinguish it from the competition. There's a "demo mode" that feels like a game simulator; no need to add your own accounts. The company is also offering two free months with RIPMINT — a more generous introductory offer than most. When it finally does come time to pony up, the $7.92 monthly plan is cheaper than some competing apps, although the $95-a-year-option is in the same ballpark.

NerdWallet Best free budgeting app NerdWallet Free Monthly cost: $0 | Tracks spending: Yes | Investment tracking: Yes | Links to bank accounts: Yes | Mobile app: iOS, Android The best free budget tracking app you can get (and there aren't many compromises besides the ever-present ads). Pros Free

Free Easy to use

Easy to use Helpful weekly insights

Helpful weekly insights NerdWallet has a deep well of helpful financial explainers and guides

NerdWallet has a deep well of helpful financial explainers and guides One of the few options that offers credit score monitoring Cons Ads everywhere

Ads everywhere No customization for spending categories

No customization for spending categories Less adept at detecting regular income

Less adept at detecting regular income One of the more tedious setup processes See at NerdWallet

You may know NerdWallet as a site that offers a mix of personal finance news, explainers and guides. I see it often when I google a financial term I don't know and sure enough, it's one of the sites I'm most likely to click on. As it happens, NerdWallet also has the distinction of offering one of the only free budgeting apps I tested. In fact, there is no paid version; nothing is locked behind a paywall. The main catch: There are ads everywhere. To be fair, the free version of Mint was like this, too.

Even with the inescapable credit card offers, NerdWallet has a clean, easy-to-understand user interface, which includes both a web and a mobile app. The key metrics that it highlights most prominently are your cash flow, net worth and credit score. (Of note, although Mint itself offered credit score monitoring, most of its rivals do not.) I particularly enjoyed the weekly insights, which delve into things like where you spent the most money or how much you paid in fees — and how that compares to the previous month. Because this is NerdWallet, an encyclopedia of financial info, you get some particularly specific category options when setting up your accounts (think: a Roth or non-Roth IRA).

Dana Wollman / Engadget

As a budgeting app, NerdWallet is more than serviceable, if a bit basic. Like other apps I tested, you can set up recurring bills. Importantly, it follows the popular 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which has you putting 50% of your budget toward things you need, 30% toward things you want, and the remaining 20% into savings or debt repayments. If this works for you, great — just know that you can't customize your budget to the same degree as some competing apps. You can't currently create custom spending categories, though a note inside the dashboard section of the app says "you'll be able to customize them in the future." You also can't move items from the wants column to "needs" or vice versa but "In the future, you'll be able to move specific transactions to actively manage what falls into each group." A NerdWallet spokesperson declined to provide an ETA, though.

Lastly, it's worth noting that NerdWallet had one of the most onerous setup processes of any app I tested. I don't think this is a dealbreaker, as you'll only have to do it once and, hopefully, you aren't setting up six or seven apps in tandem as I was. What made NerdWallet's onboarding especially tedious is that every time I wanted to add an account, I had to go through a two-factor authentication process to even get past the Plaid splash screen, and that's not including the 2FA I had set up at each of my banks. This is a security policy on NerdWallet's end, not Plaid's, a Plaid spokesperson says.

Precisely because NerdWallet is one of the only budget trackers to offer credit score monitoring, it also needs more of your personal info during setup, including your birthday, address, phone number and the last four digits of your social security number. It's the same with Credit Karma, which also does credit score monitoring.

Related to the setup process, I found that NerdWallet was less adept than other apps at automatically detecting my regular income. In my case, it counted a large one-time wire transfer as income, at which point my only other option was to enter my income manually (which is slightly annoying because I would have needed my pay stub handy to double-check my take-home pay).

YNAB Mint alternative – honorable mention YNAB $110 a year or $15 a month $99 a year or $14.99 a month Monthly cost: Starts at $8 | Tracks spending: Yes | Investment tracking: Yes | Links to bank accounts: Yes | Mobile app: iOS, Android An app with a cult following that promotes a different, more hands-on approach to budgeting. Not for people who want a set-and-forget experience. Pros Particularly strong emphasis on budgeting

Particularly strong emphasis on budgeting Unique "zero-dollar" approach to financial planning that some people swear by Cons Steep learning curve

Steep learning curve Harder to use certain features on the mobile app than on the web See at YNAB

YNAB is, by its own admission, "different from anything you've tried before." The app, whose name is short for You Need a Budget, promotes a so-called zero-based budgeting system, which forces you to assign a purpose for every dollar you earn. A frequently used analogy is to put each dollar in an envelope; you can always move money from one envelope to another in a pinch. These envelopes can include rent and utilities, along with unforeseen expenses like holiday gifts and the inevitable car repair. The idea is that if you budget a certain amount for the unknowns each month, they won't feel like they're sneaking up on you.

Importantly, YNAB is only concerned with the money you have in your accounts now. The app does not ask you to provide your take-home income or set up recurring income payments (although there is a way to do this). The money you will make later in the month through your salaried job is not relevant, because YNAB does not engage in forecasting.

The app is harder to learn than any other here, and it requires more ongoing effort from the user. And YNAB knows that. Inside both the mobile and web apps are links to videos and other tutorials. Although I never quite got comfortable with the user interface, I did come to appreciate YNAB's insistence on intentionality. Forcing users to draft a new budget each month and to review each transaction is not necessarily a bad thing. As YNAB says on its website, "Sure, you've got pie charts showing that you spent an obscene amount of money in restaurants — but you've still spent an obscene amount of money in restaurants." I can see this approach being useful for people who don't tend to have a lot of cash in reserve at a given time, or who have spending habits they want to correct (to riff off of YNAB's own example, ordering Seamless four times a week).

My colleague Valentina Palladino, knowing I was working on this guide, penned a respectful rebuttal, explaining why she's been using YNAB for years. Perhaps, like her, you have major savings goals you want to achieve, whether it's paying for a wedding or buying a house. I suggest you give her column a read. For me, though, YNAB's approach feels like overkill.

Other Mint alternatives we tested

PocketGuard

PocketGuard used to be a solid free budget tracker, but the company has since limited its "free" version to just a free seven-day trial. Now, you'll have to choose between two plans once the trial is over: a $13 monthly plan or a $75 annual plan. When I first tested it, I found it to be more restricted than NerdWallet, but still a decent option. The main overview screen shows you your net worth, total assets and debts; net income and total spending for the month; upcoming bills; a handy reminder of when your next paycheck lands; any debt payoff plan you have; and any goals. Like some other apps, including Quicken Simplifi, PocketGuard promotes an "after bills" approach, where you enter all of your recurring bills, and then PocketGuard shows you what's left, and that's what you're supposed to be budgeting: your disposable income.

Although PocketGuard's UI is easy enough to understand, it lacks polish. The "accounts" tab is a little busy, and doesn't show totals for categories like cash or investments. Seemingly small details like weirdly phrased or punctuated copy occasionally make the app feel janky. More than once, it prompted me to update the app when no updates were available. The web version, meanwhile, feels like the mobile app blown up to a larger format and doesn't take advantage of the extra screen real estate. Ultimately, now that the free tier is gone, it just doesn't present the same value proposition as it once did.

What is Plaid and how does it work?

Each of the apps I tested uses the same underlying network, called Plaid, to pull in financial data, so it's worth explaining in its own section what it is and how it works. Plaid was founded as a fintech startup in 2013 and is today the industry standard in connecting banks with third-party apps. Plaid works with over 12,000 financial institutions across the US, Canada and Europe. Additionally, more than 8,000 third-party apps and services rely on Plaid, the company claims.

To be clear, you don't need a dedicated Plaid app to use it; the technology is baked into a wide array of apps, including the budget trackers I tested for this guide. Once you find the "add an account" option in whichever one you're using, you'll see a menu of commonly used banks. There's also a search field you can use to look yours up directly. Once you find yours, you'll be prompted to enter your login credentials. If you have two-factor authentication set up, you'll need to enter a one-time passcode as well.

As the middleman, Plaid is a passthrough for information that may include your account balances, transaction history, account type and routing or account number. Plaid uses encryption, and says it has a policy of not selling or renting customer data to other companies. However, I would not be doing my job if I didn't note that in 2022 Plaid was forced to pay $58 million to consumers in a class action suit for collecting "more financial data than was needed." As part of the settlement, Plaid was compelled to change some of its business practices.

In a statement provided to Engadget, a Plaid spokesperson said the company continues to deny the allegations underpinning the lawsuit and that "the crux of the non-financial terms in the settlement are focused on us accelerating workstreams already underway related to giving people more transparency into Plaid's role in connecting their accounts, and ensuring that our workstreams around data minimization remain on track."

How to import your financial data from the Mint app

Mint users should consider getting their data ready to migrate to their new budgeting app of choice soon. Unfortunately, importing data from Mint is not as easy as entering your credentials from inside your new app and hitting "import." In fact, any app that advertises the ability to port over your stats from Mint is just going to have you upload a CSV file of transactions and other data.

To download a CSV file from Mint, do the following:

Sign into Mint.com and hit Transactions in the menu on the left side of the screen. Select an account, or all accounts. Scroll down and look for "export [number] transactions" in smaller print. Your CSV file should begin downloading.

Note: Downloading on a per-account basis might seem more annoying, but could help you get set up on the other side, if the app you're using has you importing transactions one-for-one into their corresponding accounts.

How we tested Mint alternatives

Before I dove into the world of budgeting apps, I had to do some research. To find a list of apps to test, I consulted trusty ol' Google (and even trustier Reddit); read reviews of popular apps on the App Store; and also asked friends and colleagues what budget tracking apps they might be using. Some of the apps I found were free, just like Mint. These, of course, show loads of ads (excuse me, "offers") to stay in business. But most of the available apps require paid subscriptions, with prices typically topping out around $100 a year, or $15 a month. (Spoiler: My top pick is cheaper than that.)

Since this guide is meant to help Mint users find a permanent replacement, any services I chose to test needed to do several things: import all of your account data into one place; offer budgeting tools; and track your spending, net worth and credit score. Except where noted, all of these apps are available for iOS, Android and on the web.

Once I had my shortlist of six apps, I got to work setting them up. For the sake of thoroughly testing these apps (and remember, I really was looking for a Mint alternative myself), I made a point of adding every account to every budgeting app, no matter how small or immaterial the balance. What ensued was a veritable Groundhog Day of two-factor authentication. Just hours of entering passwords and one-time passcodes, for the same banks half a dozen times over. Hopefully, you only have to do this once.

What about Rocket Money?

Rocket Money is another free financial app that tracks spending and supports things like balance alerts and account linking. If you pay for the premium tier, the service can also help you cancel unwanted subscriptions. We did not test it for this guide, but we'll consider it in future updates.