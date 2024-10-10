The first company to use upgraded Apple Wallet tickets is... Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster announced that it will be the first ticketing company to take advantage of new features that arrived in Apple Wallet with iOS 18. According to a blog post from the business, Ticketmaster tickets viewed in the Apple app can show enhanced information such as venue maps, parking directions, local weather forecasts and recommended listening from Apple Music. Teams and event spaces can also choose to add links to their own apps or websites that customers can access from their Wallet tickets.

The company is first applying the new tech to two sporting events this year, and said it will be rolling out the capabilities to more events in 2025. While Ticketmaster is touting its role as the first adopter of the new Wallet ticket experience, the new features will not only be available to that company. Considering Ticketmaster was in the PR images announcing the new features, it seems likely that the companies had an agreement about how they'd jointly promote the updates.