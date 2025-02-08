TikTok advises Android users in the US to sideload the app

If you need to download and install TikTok in the US, you can do so on Android even though the app isn't back on the Play Store yet. In a tweet, the TikTok Policy account has announced that the service has made Android Package Kits available for download through its official web site. Companies don't typically endorse sideloading, but Tiktok is, of course, a special case.

The app briefly went offline on January 19 before a law banning it in the US — unless its parent company ByteDance sells it to an owner based in the country — took effect. Under that law, the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store are required to remove its listing if they don't want to get slapped with a fine amounting to $5,000 for every user in the US who downloads the app. It didn't take a full day before TikTok restored access to its service, but its app has yet to reappear on Google's and Apple's stores in the US.

We're enhancing ways for our community to continue using TikTok by making Android Package Kits available at https://t.co/JoNVqKpnrS so that our U.S. Android users can download our app and create, discover, and connect on TikTok. More information at our Help Center:... — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) February 8, 2025

One of the executive orders President Donald Trump signed when he took office put a 75-day pause on the law that banned the app, giving ByteDance until April to reach a deal. Trump has reportedly put Vice President J.D. Vance in charge of negotiating a potential sale before the deadline. ByteDance repeatedly said in the past that it had no plans to sell the social media app, but one of the company's biggest investors recently said that a deal is in "everybody's interest." Several companies and individuals have already expressed their intention to purchase TikTok in the US, including Perplexity AI and MrBeast.