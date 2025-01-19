TikTok says it’s restoring service in the US

It hasn't even been a full day since ByteDance shut down TikTok in the US, and now it says the app is coming back. In a statement posted on X Sunday afternoon, TikTok wrote, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service."

The statement also thanked Trump, who will be sworn in on Monday and who previously said he was considering giving TikTok an extension amid reports of potential bidders (though ByteDance has expressed no interest in selling). "We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States," TikTok said.

At the time of this writing, the TikTok app is once again up and running for me despite previously showing a message saying I "can't use TikTok for now." Phew, what an agonizing — checks watch — 12 hours that was without it. TikTok doesn't yet seem to be back in the App Store or Google Play Store, though, so if you deleted the app from your phone, you'll probably have to wait a little longer to get it back. CapCut, one of the other ByteDance-owned apps affected by the ban, also isn't available.

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170... — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

While the law banning TikTok was set to go into effect today, January 19, the outgoing administration has expressed that it would not be enforcing it in Biden's final hours as president. MSNBC reported on Saturday that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok's threat to go dark "a stunt," saying "we see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump Administration takes office on Monday." But TikTok maintained that it couldn't stay online without assurance that service providers would not be punished.

Trump chimed in on Sunday morning, writing on Truth Social, "I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."

He also outlined a vague plan for how he envisions TikTok's future in the US. "I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say [sic] up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok."

According to NPR's Bobby Allyn, who spoke to a person close to the matter, Trump's statement was reassuring enough for TikTok's web providers Oracle and Akamai to restore service. But Apple and Google "still have not agreed to let TikTok return," Allyn reports. Providers that don't comply with the TikTok ban law have been threatened with penalties that could amount to billions of dollars, so it's no surprise we aren't seeing TikTok back in the App Store or Google Play Store just yet. Apple has already said of its decision to pull TikTok and other ByteDance apps that it "is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates."

I sure hope you aren't already exhausted by the back and forth ridiculousness of this situation because, my friends, it's not over.

Update, January 19 2025, 5:20PM ET: This story has been updated to add additional information from NPR on the providers that have restored service to TikTok.