Marvel Snap, CapCut, Lemon8 and other ByteDance apps have also shut down in the US alongside TikTok

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Update, January 19 2025, 2:06PM ET: After shutting down its app and being delisted from various app stores about 12 hours ago, TikTok is now in the process of restoring services in the US. This story addresses more recent changes to this evolving situation; below is the original text of this report.

It's been unclear in the leadup to the TikTok ban what the fate of parent company ByteDance's other apps would be, but now we know: they've gone dark in the US too. At the same time TikTok went offline this weekend, so did other apps ByteDance has developed or is affiliated with, including the popular video-editing tool CapCut, the social media platform Lemon8 and Marvel Snap. All are now displaying messages to US users that their services are unavailable. Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer for Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner, wrote on Threads that getting caught up in the ban "was a surprise to us" and that the team is working on getting it back online.

Second Dinner echoed this on X and in its in-app message to users, adding, "MARVEL SNAP isn't going anywhere." While Marvel Snap was created by the US-based developer, its publisher Nuverse Games is a ByteDance subsidiary. Other Nuverse games appear to be affected too.

CapCut and Lemon8 may be less surprising casualties, both having been developed by ByteDance, but given the law's focus on TikTok alone as its target, their shutdown is still sure to come as a shock to many users. CapCut is widely used for video editing, especially among social media creators. And many TikTok users looking for an alternative in light of the ban flocked to Lemon8; just a few days ago, Lemon8 was the second most-popular app on the App Store.

On a new support page listing some of the affected apps, Apple notes, "If you already have these apps installed on your device, they will remain on your device. But they can't be redownloaded if deleted or restored if you move to a new device. In-app purchases and new subscriptions are no longer possible." These apps also won't receive updates.

Along with TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8 and Marvel Snap, Apple names Lark, Hypic — an AI photo editing tool — and Gauth: AI Study Companion as apps that have been pulled as a result of the ban. But there are many others that aren't listed that may be swept up in it too.

"Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates," Apple said in a statement on the support page. "Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025."