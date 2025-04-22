Uber Shuttle is launching at the Atlanta airport

Uber Shuttle is expanding to Atlanta. This is the company's bus service that takes people to airports. Shuttle operations will launch in the region next month, delivering folks to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

There will be numerous routes for residents to choose from. Uber says it'll be picking people up from various locations throughout downtown and midtown, with service scheduled for every 30 minutes from 6AM to 10PM every day of the week. As previously mentioned, these shuttles will also take folks from the airport to the same locations.

We don't know the exact location of the stops yet. Uber says it'll share that information closer to launch in May. We do know that riders will be able to book up to five seats at a time from up to one week before the departure. As usual, customers will be able to track the real-time location of their Uber Shuttle via the app.

The fare will also be displayed on the app and the company promises it won't use surge pricing. Early users will pay just ten bucks to use the service, but the cost will eventually go up. Uber says prices will, however, max out at $18.50 per ride. Uber Shuttle has been operating in NYC for a while now, with service to both LaGuardia and JFK.

Uber

Uber also released a bit of news regarding a partnership with Delta. This allows folks to rack up Delta SkyMiles by using Uber. The partnership even extends to Uber Eats.