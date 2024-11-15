WhatsApp finally has a drafts feature

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform on the planet, finally has a drafts feature. Why did it take until the tail-end of 2024 to institute a seemingly simple tool that has been available for rival platforms for years? Who knows, but it’s here now.

The appropriately-named Message Drafts offers “a new and easy way to find your unfinished messages on WhatsApp.” Just look for the “Draft” indicator at the beginning of a message. The platform says that these unfinished messages will move to the top of the chats list so “people can quickly locate them.”

It’s a drafts feature, so there really isn’t anything else to say. The tool’s available now across the globe via the app. Finally, we will have no pressure to actually finish messages. We can tinker with them occasionally until the heat death of the universe. It’s a procrastination mitzvah!

This is just the latest update to WhatsApp, as the platform has been busy. It recently unveiled custom lists, to help people keep track of conversations, and introduced a program that allows users to add contacts from any device.