WhatsApp introduces a feature that blocks chat participants from sharing content

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called Advanced Chat Privacy that can block participants from sharing the contents of a conversation. This is an opt-in tool that's available for both traditional chats and groups.

Once selected, the toolset will prevent anyone in the chat from sharing anything outside of the app. This means it'll block all chat exports, but that's just the beginning. The software also prevents a smartphone from auto-downloading media and will stop integration with AI assistants. Basically, what happens on WhatsApp stays on WhatsApp. However, it's unclear if it prevents screenshotting. We've reached out to Meta and will update this post when we hear back.

The platform says this is "best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature." It gives examples like a support group about health challenges and a chat about community organizing.

WhatsApp says this is just the first version of the tool and that it'll be adding "more protections" in the future. It's rolling out right now across the globe, though it could take a month or two to reach everyone.

The platform is already known for being privacy-focused, as it uses end-to-end encryption. It also leverages related software tools like disappearing messages and chats that require device authentication.