Zoom is back up after outages this afternoon

Users reported difficulties for several hours on April 16.

By Anna Washenko
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 4: A logo sits illuminated outside the Zoom booth at ISE 2025 on February 4, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the second largest professional congress to be held in Barcelona this year, expects to attract more than 80,000 attendants. ISE occupies the entire Fira Barcelona space and has more than 1,600 exhibiting companies. One of the major novelties this year is the installation of an area dedicated to eSports. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images) Cesc Maymo via Getty Images

Zoom went down for many of its users this afternoon. People began experiencing issues with video conferencing service over the past few hours, peaking at more than 60,000 reports on DownDetector. Zoom shared an update acknowledging the problems and posted on X that "a restore is underway." Around 5PM ET, the company stated that normal service has resumed. 

On the down side, people may have been unable to connect to their meetings and calls during the workday. On the positive side, people may have been unable to connect to their meetings and calls during the workday.

It's been a bad day for online services, as Spotify went down for several hours earlier today.

Recommended