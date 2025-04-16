Zoom is back up after outages this afternoon

Zoom went down for many of its users this afternoon. People began experiencing issues with video conferencing service over the past few hours, peaking at more than 60,000 reports on DownDetector. Zoom shared an update acknowledging the problems and posted on X that "a restore is underway." Around 5PM ET, the company stated that normal service has resumed.

On the down side, people may have been unable to connect to their meetings and calls during the workday. On the positive side, people may have been unable to connect to their meetings and calls during the workday.

It's been a bad day for online services, as Spotify went down for several hours earlier today.