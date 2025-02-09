Apple’s plans for AR glasses may not have been scrapped entirely

Apple may have set aside its rumored plans for Mac-tethered augmented reality glasses, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's done with AR glasses altogether. According to Bloomberg 's Mark Gurman — who reported last month that Apple was working on, but ultimately shelved, an AR glasses project — sources have told him that "Apple's long-term goal of standalone AR glasses remains intact." Rather than creating a "stopgap product" in the meantime that would need to be connected to a Mac, though, Gurman reports that the team is taking a slower, more cautious approach.

It'll instead "keep working on underlying technology — like screens and silicon" to make a standalone device work, he writes. As described in earlier reports, the AR glasses Apple is rumored to be developing wouldn't be another headset-style device like the Vision Pro, but would likely take a form more like the Xreal One, which look like regular glasses.