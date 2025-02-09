Apple’s plans for AR glasses may not have been scrapped entirely

Mark Gurman reports that Apple still has a long-term goal of creating standalone AR glasses.

By Cheyenne MacDonald
Engadget editor Devindra Hardawar is pictured sitting on an outdoor bench wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset and holding his hand up in a gesture in front of him Photo by Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple may have set aside its rumored plans for Mac-tethered augmented reality glasses, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's done with AR glasses altogether. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman — who reported last month that Apple was working on, but ultimately shelved, an AR glasses project — sources have told him that "Apple's long-term goal of standalone AR glasses remains intact." Rather than creating a "stopgap product" in the meantime that would need to be connected to a Mac, though, Gurman reports that the team is taking a slower, more cautious approach.

It'll instead "keep working on underlying technology — like screens and silicon" to make a standalone device work, he writes. As described in earlier reports, the AR glasses Apple is rumored to be developing wouldn't be another headset-style device like the Vision Pro, but would likely take a form more like the Xreal One, which look like regular glasses.

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