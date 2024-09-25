Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2024: Quest 3S, Orion AR glasses and Meta AI updates

Although Meta Connect 2024 lacked a marquee high-end product for the holiday season, it still included a new budget VR headset and a tease of the “magic glasses” Meta’s XR gurus have been talking about for the better part of a decade. In addition, the company keeps plowing forward with new AI tools for its Ray-Ban glasses and social platforms. Here’s everything the company announced at Meta Connect 2024.

Orion AR glasses

Meta

Today’s best mixed reality gear — like Apple’s Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3 — are headsets with passthrough video capabilities. But the tech industry eventually wants to squeeze that tech into something resembling a pair of prescription glasses. We’ll let you judge whether the Orion AR glasses pictured above pass that test, but they’re certainly closer than other full-fledged AR devices we’ve seen.

First, the bad news. These puppies won’t be available this year and don’t have an official release date. A leaked roadmap from last year suggested they’d arrive in 2027. However, Meta said on Wednesday that Orion would launch “in the near future,” so take what you will from that. For its part, Meta says the full-fledged product prototype is “truly representative of something that could ship to consumers” rather than a research device that’s decades away from shipping.

The glasses include tiny projectors to display holograms onto the lenses. Meta describes them as having a large field of view and immersive capabilities. Sensors can track voice, eye gaze, hand tracking and electromyography (EMG) wristband input.

The glasses combine that sensory input with AI capabilities. Meta gave the example of looking in a refrigerator and asking the onboard AI to spit out a recipe based on your ingredients. It will also support video calls, the ability to send messages on Meta’s platforms and spatial versions of Spotify, YouTube and Pinterest apps.

Meta Quest 3S

Meta

This year’s new VR headset focuses on the entry-level rather than early adopters wanting the latest cutting-edge tech. The Meta Quest 3S is a $300 baby sibling to last year’s Quest 3, shaving money off the higher-end model’s entry fee in exchange for cheaper lenses, a resolution dip and skimpier storage.

The headset includes Fresnel lenses, which are familiar to Quest 2 owners, instead of the higher-end pancake ones in Quest 3. It has a 1,832 x 1,920 resolution (20 pixels per degree), a drop from the 2,064 x 2,208 (25 PPD) in the Quest 3. Meta says the budget model’s field of view is also slightly lower.

The Quest 3S starts with a mere 128GB of storage, which could fill up quickly after installing a few of the platform’s biggest games. But if you’re willing to shell out $400, you can bump that up to a more respectable 256GB. (Alongside the announcement, Meta also dropped the 512GB Quest 3 price to $500 from $650.)

The headset may outlast the Quest 3 in one respect: battery life. Meta estimates the Quest 3S will last 2.5 hours, while the Quest 3 is rated for 2.2 hours.

Those ordering the headset will get a special Bat-bonus. Quest 3S (and Quest 3) orders between now and April 2025 will receive a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, the VR action game coming next month.

The Quest 3S is now available for pre-order. It begins shipping on October 15.

Out with the old

To celebrate the arrival of the Meta Quest 3S, Meta is kicking two older models to the curb. The Quest 2 and Quest Pro will be discontinued by the end of the year. The company says sales will continue until inventory runs out or the end of the year, whichever comes first.

The company now views the Quest 3S, with its much better mixed reality capabilities, as the new budget model, so the $200 Quest 2 no longer has a place. The Quest Pro, which never gained much traction with consumers, has inferior cameras and passthrough video than the two Quest 3-tier models. The Pro launched two years ago as a Metaverse-centric device — back when the industry was pounding that word as hard as it’s pushing “AI” now. The headset launched at a whopping $1,500 and was later reduced to $1,000.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Although the hardware stays the same, Meta is adding new AI features to its tech-filled sunglasses. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will get an updated AI assistant.

The assistant will now let you set reminders based on objects you see. For example, you could say, “Hey Meta, remind me to buy that book next Monday” to set an alert for something you see in the library. The glasses can also scan QR codes and dial phone numbers from text it recognizes.

Meta’s assistant should also respond to more natural commands. You’ll need to worry less about remembering formal prompts to trigger it (“Hey Meta, look and tell me”). It will let you use more casual phrasing like “What am I looking at?” The AI can also handle complex follow-up questions for more fluid chats with the robot friend living in your sunglasses.

According to Meta, the glasses’ live translation is also getting better. While last year’s version struggled with longer text, the company says the software will now translate larger chunks more effectively. Live translations will arrive in English, French, Italian and Spanish by the end of 2024.

Meta

The company said Met AI now supports voice chats. Although this capability existed before, it was limited to the Ray-Ban glasses.

Meta also partnered with celebrities to help draw customers into its chatbots. That’s right, folks: You can now hear Meta’s chatbot responses in the dulcet tones of the one and only John Cena! Other celebrity voices include Dame Judi Dench, Awkwafina, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.

Meta’s AI can now edit photos with text prompts, performing tasks like adding or removing objects or changing details like backgrounds or clothes. AI photo editing will be available on Meta’s social apps, including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Meta’s Llama 3.2 AI model introduces vision capabilities. It can analyze and describe images, competing with similar features in ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.

