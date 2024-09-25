How to pre-order the Meta Quest 3S VR headset

The Meta Quest 3S is available to pre-order today and will arrive on October 15. It starts at $300 for a model with 128GB of storage, which matches the Quest 2's initial starting price and undercuts the Quest 3 by $200. A model with 256GB of storage space is also available for $400.

The wireless headset has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip and 8GB of RAM as the Quest 3, so it can run all the same games, apps and other VR software. (Presumably, this will make it easier for VR developers to push forward with apps that aren't beholden to the older Quest 2 hardware.) It uses the same "Touch Plus" controllers and still supports full-color passthrough for mixed reality apps (or just not bumping into your coffee table). Meta says it works with "some, but not all" of the Quest 3's accessories, including the Elite Strap with Battery, Link cable and official carrying case, among others. Battery life is rated at 2.5 hours on average, which is a slight step up from the 2.2 hours advertised for the Quest 3.

The biggest sacrifice involves lens quality. Instead of the excellent pancake lenses used in the Quest 3, the Quest 3S uses Fresnel lenses with a lower resolution (1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye) and narrower field of view (90-96 degrees), similar to those in the Quest 2. If the Quest 2 is any indication, the displays should be good enough to make you feel immersed in VR, especially if you're part of the more casual audience the Quest 3S is going for. But if you can pay extra, the Quest 3 should continue to provide an altogether clearer image with fewer visual artifacts.

Beyond that, the Quest 3S is thicker than the Quest 3, though Meta says it's still 20 percent slimmer than Quest 2. At roughly 514 grams, it weighs about the same as the Quest 3 as well.

All told, the new device looks to be a fairly straightforward improvement over the Quest 2, though the Quest 3 will likely remain a definitive upgrade for those who can afford it.

You can grab the headset at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Meta's own online store. (Just note that Amazon still appears to be filling out its product page as of this writing.) Meta's press materials say it'll retail at Target as well. If you order by April 30, 2025, you'll get a digital copy of the upcoming game Batman: Arkham Shadow (which releases on October 22) and a three-month trial to Meta's Quest+ subscription service thrown in.