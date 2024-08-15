Your Meta headset can now display the output of any HDMI or DisplayPort device

The new HDMI Link feature takes any video source and displays it in your virtual space.

Our lives are full of screens in this digital age but sometimes you can’t access them or you need a bigger one for your tired eyes. Meta announced a new app called Meta Quest HDMI Link for its Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets that can connect any of your devices with HDMI or DisplayPort and send their output to your VR.

The HDMI Link app is available to download to your headset now from Meta’s App Lab.

HDMI Link lets you watch videos, look at your computer and play games on the headset in your Quest headset from any device with a HDMI or DisplayPort output. You’ll need a UVC and UAC compatible capture card to use the feature and connect it to the device you wish to view and a cable ending in USB-C male to connect the card to your headset.

Wireless options like Quest Air Link or Xbox Cloud Gaming are still available on the Quest headsets and a little easier to use. However, HDMI Link can be useful if you’re in a space where you don’t have access to a solid Wi-Fi connection and can link up to devices that wouldn’t normally play nicely with a Meta Quest headset.

