Oculus Quest 2 owners can start testing wireless PC VR gaming with Air Link

Facebook's $299 Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is getting even more powerful, thanks to a new software update that will unlock the ability to stream PC VR games to it via WiFi. After updated to v28, Air Link gives wearers full freedom of movement without being tethered by a USB-C cable and will at first be available only as an experimental feature.

According to Oculus, your play area will "ideally" be within 20 feet of your router, so plan accordingly, then head to the beta settings in its PC app and toggle Air Link on.

Other tweaks address the refresh rate which runs at 90 Hz by default and for certain games, but after the update will allow refresh rates of up to 120 Hz for native apps. There aren't any apps that actually use the new setting yet, and so far it won't work for Oculus Link titles, although that's coming later.

Finally, the Infinite Office feature is improving, with the ability to map and save a virtual desk over your real furniture, and pair a Logitech K830 keyboard so that it appears 3D-rendered in VR (along with your hands) while you type on it in real life.