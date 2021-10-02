Arturia's flagship PolyBrute synth is shipping now

Arturia’s $2,899 PolyBrute isn’t for the faint of heart. But it’s definitely gotten the synth nerd world all worked up. And with good reason: Its six analog voices, three LFOs, dual filters, digital effects, unique Morphée and ribbon controllers make it one of the more interesting instruments to be announced in the last couple years. Until now though, only a lucky few have managed to get their hands on one. Now the first batch of the high end synth are shipping world wide and will be in the hands of eager users soon enough.

With the PolyBrute officially out in the wild now, Arturia also announced Connect — a desktop companion app that allows you to create patches, manage your presets and control the synth in real time. It’s a nice touch, especially since you can use it as a plugin with your favorite DAW for complex automations.

If you’re actually considering picking up a PolyBrute but haven’t made up your mind yet, you can tune into a livestream on February 16th at 12PM ET where the engineers behind the PolyBrute will discuss its design, share some favorite patches and talk about their go-to sound design tricks.