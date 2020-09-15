Arturia's PolyBrute is a beastly analog synth with infinite control

Arturia’s analog Brute series covers a good amount of ground. From the tiny and affordable MicroBrute (a gnarly mono synth built for bass), to the DrumBrute (a performance-friendly love letter to drum machines of the ‘80s), all the way up to the MatrixBrute (a beastly mono instrument loaded with sound design tools). But now it there’s a new flagship — the PolyBrute.
The PolyBrute is a six-voice analog beast that combines Arturia’s signature mod matrix with its digital effects expertise and a some innovative controls in a true polyphonic instrument. The oscillators cover the usual wave shapes (saw, triangle, square) plus the unique Brute Metalizer, along with wavefolding and FM.