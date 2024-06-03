ASUS' slimmed-down ProArt laptops focus on AI features

There are three new models, each with unique form factors and specifications.

ASUS announced a trio of new releases in its ProArt line of laptops at this week’s Computex expo in Taipei. These devices are generally thinner, lighter and more portable than previous generations, though that’s where the similarities end. Let’s get into it.

The ProArt 16 is a thinner and lighter version of the ProArt Studiobook, which we absolutely loved. The refreshed design is based on the chassis found with the ROG G16, but with some crucial differences. There’s a 4K 60Hz screen and a virtual dialpad instead of the physical knob found on the Studiobook. It features a nano black coating that is said to be fingerprint-resistant.

ASUS

As for specs, it comes with AMD's all-new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that can deliver 50 TOPS of NPU performance. For added power, it also offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, for a combined 321 TOPS score. That makes it "the first AI PC of its kind built for advanced AI workflows across creativity, gaming, productivity and more," NVIDIA claims.

There's a 16-inch 4K OLED display and it can be souped up with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of solid-state storage. It's also a Copilot+ PC, so it has the button to call up Microsoft’s digital assistant and plenty of other AI bells and whistles like the company’s StoryCube file management software.

ASUS

The ProArt PX13 is a different beast entirely. This laptop is a 2-in-1 hybrid that’s based on the same chassis as the ROG Flow X13. It also comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce 4060 GPU. There’s a 2.8K OLED touch display that supports HDR content. This hybrid has also been slimmed down, coming in at just three pounds.

ASUS

Finally, there’s the ProArt PZ13, which is an ultraportable convertible tablet with a detachable keyboard, just like the Microsoft Surface Pro line. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Plus processor with a dedicated AI engine and a Copilot key to take advantage of all of the latest and greatest advancements in artificial intelligence.

The PZ13 is also resistant to dust and water, thanks to a rubber splash cover with an IP52 rating. It even comes with a full-size SD card reader, which is a rarity with convertibles, and a 5MP front camera with IR support and a 13MP rear-facing camera. Just like all of these ProArt laptops, this one is light at 1.8 pounds.

The ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606) is now on pre-order at the ASUS Store or Best Buy, starting at $1,900. The ProArt PX13 (HN7306) is also available for pre-order at the ASUS or Best Buy websites, while the Qualcomm-powered ASUS ProArt PZ13 will arrive in Q3 of 2024.

Steve Dent contributed to this report.

