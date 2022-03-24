Atari collaborates with Cariuma to create a 50th anniversary sneaker collection

Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some smoking new kicks. The venerated gaming company announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with sustainable footwear maker, Cariuma. The collection will feature five designs atop two of Cariuma's most popular sneaker styles, the Chuck Taylor-esque OCA Low and the Vans-adjacent Catiba Pro.

The Catiba Pros retail for $98 and will come in black and white variants while the $89 OCA Lows will include a red color scheme in addition to the black and white. Though both prominently feature the Atari logo, the two styles will be discernible from a distance given the Lows sport the words “Game On” opposed to the Pro's depiction of a pixelated Cariuma logo. The sneakers are constructed from eco-friendly materials including GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas, natural rubber and recycled plastics. What's more, for every pair purchased, Atari and Cariuma will plant two trees in the Amazon rainforest.

This isn't the first time that the worlds of fashion and gaming have collided, Playstation has released branded footwear through Nike and Adidas has previously paired with Xbox — there was even an Atari speaker hat released not too long ago. The Atari x Cariuma collection is available online at Cariuma.com