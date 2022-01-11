Audio-Technica resurrects its Sound Burger portable turntable from the '80s

Audio-Technica is bringing back its iconic Sound Burger portable turntable. After nearly 40 years and countless clones, the updated model adds a few new features to make it more appealing to modern listeners. To start, the 2022 Sound Burger includes Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in lithium-ion battery with USB-C charging. In other words, you won’t need to source a trio of C-cell batteries to power the new model. According to Audio-Technica, you can expect to get about 12 hours of continuous playback from the 2022 Sound Burger before it needs to be charged.

The company has tweaked the design of the turntable in a few other ways. For one, you won’t find an extendable cord hanger for your headphones. Speaking of headphones, the 2022 model doesn’t come with a complimentary pair like its predecessor. However, it will ship with an RCA cable if you prefer to physically connect the turntable to your sound system. The 2022 model also comes stock with an Audio-Technica ATN3600L stylus. Otherwise, this is in many ways the same turntable a lot of people fondly remember. Like its predecessor, it features a DC motor with a belt drive that can play 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records, meaning you can use it to listen to both full-length LPs and singles. It also looks just as good as it did back in 1983.

The 2022 Sound Burger is available to buy starting today for $199/£200/€229. That’s a reasonable price when you consider a vintage model can set you back as much as $500 on eBay. No word yet if Audio-Technica plans to bring back the Mister Disc branding for the US release.