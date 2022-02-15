Audio-Technica's latest earbuds promise up to 20 hours of continuous use

Audio-Technica is looking to up the battery-life ante with its latest true wireless earbuds. The company says the high-capacity battery in the ATH-CKS50TW can deliver 20 hours of continuous playback, or 15 hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) switched on. Add the charging case to the mix, and Audio-Technica claims you'll get up to 50 hours of on-the-go use. The company says that you'll get up to 90 minutes of listening time with ANC off after 10 minutes of charging the earbuds in the case.

The earbuds are lightweight and deliver "deep, powerful bass" thanks to 9mm HD TWS drivers, according to Audio-Technica. They're Sony 360 Reality Audio certified, so you should get the intended experience while listening to music that's formatted for the spatial audio tech.There's a low-latency mode, which should reduce audio lag when streaming video and playing games, as well as a passthrough mode. This, the company says, will lower the volume and let you hear ambient sound while enhancing vocal bandwidth.

The earbuds have multipoint support, so you can connect them to your phone and tablet or computer at the same time, and JIS/IEC protection from splashes, which Audio-Technica says is equivalent to an IPX4 rating. Other features include fast pairing on Android, the option to use one earbud at a time and customizable button assignments.

Audio-Technica is promising seriously impressive battery life with this model. The company's products typically deliver solid sound quality as well, so the ATH-CKS50TW could be well worth checking out. You might not need to wait long to put Audio-Technica's claims to the test either. The ATH-CKS50TW earbuds are available today in the UK and EU for £150/€169. The company didn't share US pricing or availability in advance.