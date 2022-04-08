Audio-Technica releases a $79 Bluetooth version of its popular M20x headphones

Audio-Technica recently launched a $199 wireless Bluetooth version of its M50x headphones (the M50xBT) and now it's doing the same for a popular budget model. It just released the M20xBT, a wireless version of its top-selling M20x wired headphones, priced at just $79.

The M20x is a pretty nice-looking set of over-ear cans, though it lacks some design features of the M50xBT like the ability to fold them up. Still, it uses "professional-grade ear pad and headband material," according to Audio-Technica, built for "long-lasting durability and comfort." They come with 40mm drivers for enhanced low frequency performance, and allow for a wired as well as a wireless connection.

Audio-Technica

The key feature for this model is multipoint Bluetooth pairing that allows you to smoothly connect two devices at once. There's also a low latency mode to ensure audio and video are synced, and to limit audio lag for gaming.

They offer a 60-hour battery life on a full charge and up to three hours on a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C. Meanwhile, you can control calls, music playback and volume with the microphone and buttons on the left earcup. While Audio-Technica promises "excellent sound isolation" they don't offer any form of ANC, which is what you'd expect for headphones in this price range. The M20xBT wireless headphones are now available at B&H and Amazon on pre-order for $79.