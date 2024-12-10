Apple Music expands its live radio offerings with three new stations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple Music just announced that it's expanding its live radio offerings and adding three new stations to the lineup . These channels are hosted by actual people and are available to everyone, even those without a paid Apple Music subscription.

First up, there's Apple Música Uno, which celebrates the "wealth of stylistic diversity in Latin music around the world." The station will play music from a wide variety of genres, including Música Mexicana, reggaetón, tropical, Latin pop and more. It's being hosted by superstars like Becky G, Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera, along with radio personalities Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero. It airs every weekday, though weekends will feature special programming.

Apple

Apple Music Club kicks things up a notch, with an emphasis on dance and electronic music. The show will be guided by Tim Sweeney, the host of WNYU's Beats in Space and not the guy who runs Epic Games, along with DJ and artist NAINA. Apple says each playlist will be "thoughtfully curated into a set that is fully alive." These playlists will be curated by a mix of luminaries, including Honey Dijon, Jamie xx and FKA twigs. Once aired, each broadcast will be available for revists via DJ Mixes on the platform.

Apple

Finally, there's Apple Music Chill, which is described as "an escape, a refuge" and a "sanctuary in sound." It's something nice to have on in the background as you go about your day. This reads to me like it's a version of the famous lo-fi girl playlists. Apple says that "programming will be a continuous flow of chill highlights across genres." It all kicks off with a brand-new Beck song, a cover of the George Harrison classic "Be Here Now." One of the hosts is Brian Eno, who is an absolute master of chill (among other things.)