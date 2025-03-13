Apple reportedly plans to add a live-translation feature to AirPods

AirPods are arguably Apple's most popular post-iPhone product, and it sounds like the company has plans to make them even more essential. Bloomberg reports that Apple is adding a live-translate feature to AirPods later this year as part of an upcoming software update.

The feature sounds like it would work in a similar way to the translation feature on the Pixel Buds, only without the need to ask Google Assistant or in this case, Siri, to start listening for a specific language first. Apple's feature would reportedly automatically detect that something other than your native language is being spoken, and start converting what you're hearing into a language you understand.

Pixel Buds have had live-translation since 2020, one of the few abilities that makes Google's earbuds superior to Apple's. With the addition of the Translate app in iOS 14, Apple took at least one major step towards offering something similar, but the company never expanded on it in the years that followed.

Assuming it's released, this update would follow another major upgrade to the AirPods: Apple's Hearing Health features. In 2024, the company gave the AirPods Pro the ability to perform hearing tests and act as over-the-counter hearing aids. Adding translation could give AirPods owners even more reason to never take their headphones out. When you add in rumors that Apple might add heart-rate tracking to the AirPods like it did on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, its even easier to imagine how the headphones could go from wireless accessory to something you wear all the time, like an Apple Watch.