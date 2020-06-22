Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple will debut a Translate app in iOS 14

It will be compatible with 11 languages at launch.
Marc DeAngelis
44m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Translate App
Apple

Today at WWDC, Apple revealed what could become a very useful addition to iOS 14. The Translate app will allow you to speak or type in text and will convert your question or statement into one of 11 languages. The translated text will be displayed on-screen and will be spoken by a synthetic voice over the iPhone’s speaker. 

Apple says that Translate will use the iPhone’s Neural Engine to process the language conversions, and it will work completely offline, which could be a benefit for privacy -- as well as those traveling in places that have sparse internet connections. Once you start chatting with someone, you can tilt the screen to landscape mode and enable Conversation Mode. This simply enlarges the text to make it easier for both parties to read the translated text.

Translate should make it easier to communicate with those who speak another language -- whether that’s in everyday life or while traveling abroad. It should be available alongside iOS 14 this fall.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2020!

In this article: apple, wwdc2020, wwdc, apple translate, apps, ios14, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

View
iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

View
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View
Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr