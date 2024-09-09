Apple's AirPods Pro update turns them into a clinical grade hearing aid

Apple was very busy when it came to AirPods announcements this week. Alongside new fourth-generation AirPods (and an ANC option) and updated AirPods Max, it's also giving attention to the AirPods Pro, with a focus on hearing health. This encompasses prevention, with levels limited by default and a noise app to measure exactly how noisy your surroundings are. Apple notes that one in three people are regularly exposed to noisy environments that can damage hearing, even with in-ear buds like AirPods Pro and noise cancellation.

The company is now introducing a clinically validated hearing test on your iPhone. The test taps into large-scale data studies that Apple used to develop its hearing loss features, and it only takes five minutes. It'll ask you to tap the screen when you hear a series of tones at different frequencies. Your hearing profile will also be automatically applied to audio content across music, movies and phone calls.

But Apple took it even further and has developed an over-the-counter, professional-grade hearing aid feature. It'll boost the specific kinds of sounds you need help with. It's a big move from Apple, as existing OTC hearing aids can cost between $1,000 and $1,500. The second-gen AirPods Pro are just $250 by comparison.

The company is still awaiting FTC approval, but expects to launch these hearing features later in the fall.

Catch up on all the news from Apple’s iPhone 16 event!