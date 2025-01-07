Audio-Technica debuts earbuds with a whopping 25 hours of battery life at CES 2025

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Audio-Technica typically produces excellent sound quality on its headphones and earbuds even though it may not always build a complete package. The company has also been ahead of the competition on battery life at times, and at CES 2025, it's making some bold claims about its latest set of active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds. On the ATH-CKS50TW2, Audio-Technica says you can expect up to 25 hours of battery life on a charge when ANC is disabled, or 15 hours when you're trying to block distractions.

There's another 40 hours in the charging case (25 with ANC on), but the other big feature on the ATH-CKS50TW2 is... magnets. Audio-Technica calls it Magnetic Switch Technology, and the tool snaps the earbuds together to turn them off before you toss them in a pocket without returning them to the case. If you're ready to use them again, they'll turn on when you pull them apart.

Hybrid active noise cancellation is also on the spec sheet and 9mm drivers power the sound profile. Multipoint pairing is here too, as is Qi wireless charging and an IP55 rating for dust and water. There are touch controls on the earbuds as well, offering access to playback, volume, calls, voice assistant and noise control settings.

The ATH-CKS50TW2 is available now in black for $149 and a beige color option appears to be on the way.