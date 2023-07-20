The best wireless workout headphones for 2026

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Whether you're lifting, running or squeezing in a quick session between errands, the last thing you want is a cable getting in the way or earbuds that won't stay put. The best wireless headphones make it easier to focus on your workout, but not every pair is built to handle sweat, motion and long sessions.

Fitness-focused headphones put different demands on design and performance. Secure fit, water resistance and dependable battery life matter just as much as sound quality, especially if you plan to use them outside the gym as well. Some are tuned for awareness during outdoor runs, while others aim to block distractions during intense training.

We've tested a wide range of wireless headphones and wireless earbuds that are suited for exercise, narrowing the list down to options that hold up during workouts and still work well for everyday listening. Below, you'll find our top picks, along with guidance to help you choose the right pair for how you train.

Best workout headphones for 2026

Beats 87 100 Expert Score Best wireless workout headphones overall Beats Powerbeats Fit Connectivity: Wireless | Style: In-ear with wingtip | Assistant support: Google Assistant, Siri Read our full Beats Powerbeats Fit review With a few key tweaks, Beats make a more polished version of the Fit Pro earbuds in the Powerbeats Fit. The company didn't reinvent the wheel here, but this is one of the rare instances where that was for the best. The new buds have 20 percent more flexible wingtips and the charging case is 17 percent more compact than that of the Beats Fit Pro. Both of those adjustments make for a more comfortable, more portable pair of buds. Once you pick from the four eartips included in the box, you can pretty much pop the Powerbeats Fit in your ears and get going — no constant readjustments needed. And, blessedly, the charging case more easily slips into a back pocket now (it was a bit of a chonkster before). Sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) are just as good as they were on the Beats Fit Pro. You'll get that signature, bass-heavy sound you expect from a pair of Beats earbuds, and ANC that's strong enough to block out most ambient noise. Transparency mode remains a highlight here, and will be especially useful if you use these buds all day long and need to jump in and out of conversations while wearing them. While an IPX4-rated design isn't the most durable, it's plenty to withstand sweaty workouts and even an accidental splash in water. Battery life is just average, but the charging case provides up to a total of 30 hours of use before you'll need to recharge. That's plenty if these buds are solely your workout companions, and more than enough to get you through a couple of days of constant use. Pros Improved design with more flexible wingtips

Improved design with more flexible wingtips Smaller charging case Cons IPX4 durability could be better

IPX4 durability could be better Six-hour battery with ANC could be improved See at Amazon

JLab Best wireless workout headphones under $50 JLab Go Sport+ Connectivity: Wireless | Style: In-ear with hook | Assistant support: None If you have less than $50 to spend, the $30 JLab Go Air Sport+ are a great option. These are the latest version of our previous pick here, the Go Air Sport. When I tested those, I didn't have high expectations going into testing these buds, but I was quickly impressed by their comfort and sound quality. Lots of headphones designed for workouts have this hook that wraps around the top of your ear, and it does help the Go Air Sport stay securely attached to your head. The Sport+ maintains that design. The hooks are quite flexible and have a soft-touch finish, which adds to their comfort. Admittedly, this design will take some getting used to if you're new to it, but it's a surefire way to get a little extra stability during high intensity workouts. Sound quality is pretty good on these buds as well, although not nearly as balanced as that of our top pick. I also appreciate that you can cycle through three different EQ modes — Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost — using the buds' onboard controls. There's no app to fuss with, and that was a nice change of pace after mostly testing buds with some kind of app connectivity. You can expect over nine hours of playtime on the Go Air Sport+, plus another 26 hours of battery life with its charging case. JLab also fixed a major pain-point about the previous versions here: instead of the old, built-in USB-A cable for charging, it's now a more modern USB-C cable. Still, the case is on the bulky side; you can still throw it into a backpack or purse easily, but it's not as svelte as cases you'll see on more expensive buds. Pros Affordable

Affordable Impressive sound quality for the price

Impressive sound quality for the price IP55-rated design

IP55-rated design Good battery life Cons Large case

Large case Hook design won't be for everyone See at Amazon

SHOKZ Best with an open-ear design SHOKZ OpenFit 2 Connectivity: Wireless | Style: Open-ear | Assistant support: None The Shokz OpenFit 2 are the latest iteration of these open-ear headphones, with our previous top pick here being the original OpenFit. Earbuds with open designs like this allow for more situational awareness, with the goal being to let noise in rather than block it out. In my experience, the OpenFits do a great job of this without skimping on sound quality or comfort. The buds themselves almost float over your ear cavern and Shokz's soft-finish "dolphin arc" hook is flexible enough to securely wrap around the top of your ear without putting too much pressure on it. There's a bud-like portion at the other end of the hook that acts as counterbalance, resulting in a reliable fit that never faltered during all sorts of activities including running, strength training and indoor cycling. Granted, none of those exercises involve shaking your head too much; maybe don't wear the OpenFit to listen to head-banging death metal (if you can't control yourself). Sound quality is solid considering the design, and the OpenFit gets pretty loud as well. These buds have Shokz's Direct Pitch technology, which uses reverse sound waves to optimize the distance and angle to your ear canal. The company claims this helps reduce sound leakage. In my testing, I found that true to a certain extent. The OpenFit had the best sound quality and overall volume out of all of the open-ear devices I tried, but if you crank the volume up to the max (or close), the person next to you will definitely hear what you're listening to. Overall, these are a great option for anyone who doesn't find in-ear buds particularly comfortable, or those who just prefer to have more awareness of their surroundings while working out. Pros Comfortable open-ear design

Comfortable open-ear design Design allows for more situational awareness

Design allows for more situational awareness Good sound quality and volume Cons No ANC

No ANC Not as secure when compared to in-ear or hook-toting buds See at Amazon

H2O Audio An over-ear headphones option H2O Audio Ript Ultra Connectivity: Wireless | Style: Over-ear | Assistant support: None Some prefer to wear over-ear headphones all day, every day, and if that sounds like you, there's a good chance you already use your daily-driver headphones at the gym. But if you're noticing increased wear-and-tear on those cans due to sweat or extended periods of use, you may want to consider a pair of over-ear headphones specifically for working out. In that case, consider the H2O Audio Ript Ultra. While these wireless headphones don't have a specific IP rating (they're not designed for the pool, to be clear), they do claim to be "100 percent sweatproof" thanks in part to their removable and washable earcups. They survived some of my toughest runs and strength-training sessions without issue, and the earcups are pretty easy to remove when you want to give them a wipe-down. There's also a second pair of earcups included in the box so you can swap them in when the originals eventually give up the ghost. Sound quality is decent, but it should be better on a pair of $250 headphones. The Ript Ultra has custom 45mm drivers and active noise cancellation up to 30 dB. While the overall sound quality isn't better than our top pick, it's more than enough to get your blood pumping during a workout. But more importantly, you'll likely get better sound quality on a pair of Bose or Beats headphones at the same price range; you're really paying for the enhanced durability with the Ript Ultra. Ultimately, if you want a pair of headphones for the gym that can handle sweat and (potentially) last longer than other cans in the same price range, the Ript Ultra is a good choice. Pros Sweatproof

Sweatproof Removeable, washable earcups

Removeable, washable earcups Second pair of earcups included in the box

Second pair of earcups included in the box Comfortable fit Cons Expensive

Expensive Sound quality could be better See at Amazon

Others wireless workout headphones we tested

Apple AirPods Pro 3

When it comes to running and working out, the edge that the AirPods Pro 3 have over the Pro 2, or even the top picks on our list, is built-in heart rate monitoring. That means you could go out with just your Pro 3 earbuds and your iPhone and still get heart rate information for your entire training session. But otherwise, the Pro 3 buds are just as capable as the Pro 2 when it comes to exercise. Some may prefer the soft-touch finish on our top picks to the AirPods' slick texture.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are a good alternative to the Beats Fit Pro if you're a stickler for a hook design. However, they cost $50 more than the Powerbeats Fit, and the main added advantage here is built-in heart rate sensors.

Anker Soundcore AeroFit Pro

The Soundcore AeroFit Pro is Anker's version of the Shokz OpenFit, but I found the fit to be less secure and not as comfortable. The actual earbuds on the AeroFit Pro are noticeably bulkier than those on the OpenFit and that caused them to shift and move much more during exercise. They never fell off of my ears completely, but I spent more time adjusting them than I did enjoying them.

JBL Endurance Peak 3

The most noteworthy thing about the Endurance Peak 3 is that they have the same IP68 rating as the Jabra Elite 8 Active, except they only cost $100. But, while you get the same protection here, you'll have to sacrifice in other areas. The Endurance Peak 3 didn't blow me away when it came to sound quality or comfort (its hook is more rigid than those on my favorite similarly designed buds) and their charging case is massive compared to most competitors.

What to look for in workout headphones

Design

Before diving in, it's worth mentioning that this guide focuses on wireless earbuds. While you could wear over-ear or on-ear headphones during a workout, most of the best headphones available now do not have the same level of durability. Water and dust resistance, particularly the former, is important for any audio gear you plan on sweating with or taking outdoors, and that's more prevalent in the wireless earbuds world.

Most earbuds have one of three designs: in-ear, in-ear with hook or open-ear. The first two are the most popular. In-ears are arguably the most common, while those with hooks promise better security and fit since they have an appendage that curls around the top of your ear. Open-ear designs don't stick into your ear canal, but rather sit just outside of it. This makes it easier to hear the world around you while also listening to audio, and could be more comfortable for those who don't like the intrusiveness of in-ear buds.

Water resistance and dust protection

Even if a pair of headphones for working out aren't marketed specifically as exercise headphones, a sturdy, water-resistant design will, by default, make them suitable for exercise. To avoid repetition, here's a quick primer on durability, or ingression protection (IP) ratings. The first digit you'll see after the "IP" refers to protection from dust and other potential intrusions, measured on a scale from 1 to 6. The second refers to water resistance or even waterproofing, in the best cases. The ratings for water resistance are ranked on a scale of 1 to 9; higher numbers mean more protection, while the letter "X" means the device is not rated for protection in that regard.

All of the earbuds we tested for this guide have at least an IPX4 rating, which means there's no dust protection, but the buds can withstand splashes from any direction and are sweat resistant, but probably shouldn't be submerged. For a detailed breakdown of all the possible permutations, check out this guide published by a supplier called The Enclosure Company.

Active noise cancellation and transparency mode

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is becoming standard on wireless earbuds, at least those above a certain price point. If you're looking for a pair of buds that can be your workout companion and serve you outside of the gym, too, noise cancelation is a good feature to have. It makes the buds more versatile, allowing you to block out the dull roar of your home or office so you can focus, or give you some solitude during a busy commute.

But an earbud's ability to block out the world goes hand-in-hand with its ability to open things back up should you need it. Many ANC earbuds also support some sort of "transparency mode," or various levels of noise reduction. This is important for running headphones because exercising outdoors, alongside busy streets, can be dangerous. You probably don't want to be totally oblivious to what's going on around you when you're running outside; adjusting noise cancelation levels to increase your awareness will help with that. Stronger noise cancelation might be more appealing to those doing more indoor training if they want to block out the dull roar of a gym or the guy exaggeratingly lifting weights next to you.

Battery life

All of the Bluetooth earbuds we tested have a battery life of six to eight hours. In general, that's what you can expect from this space, with a few outliers that can get up to 15 hours of life on a charge. Even the low end of the spectrum should be good enough for most athletes and gym junkies, but it'll be handy to keep the buds' charging case on you if you think you'll get close to using up all their juice during a single session.

You'll get an average of 20 to 28 extra hours of battery out of most charging cases and all of the earbuds we tested had holders that provided at least an extra 15 hours. This will dictate how often you actually have to charge the device — as in physically connect the case with earbuds inside to a charging cable, or set it on a wireless charger to power up.

How we test workout headphones

In testing wireless workout headphones, I wear them during every bit of exercise I do — be it a casual walk around the block, a brisk morning run or a challenging weight-lifting session. I'm looking for comfort arguably most of all, because you should never be fussing with your earbuds when you should be focusing on working out. In the same vein, I'm cognizant of if they get loose during fast movements or slippery when I'm sweating. I also use the earbuds when not exercising to take calls and listen to music throughout the day. Many people will want just one pair of earbuds that they can use while exercising and just doing everyday things, so I evaluate each pair on their ability to be comfortable and provide a good listening experience in multiple different activities.

While I am also evaluating sound quality, I'm admittedly not an audio expert. My colleague Billy Steele holds that title at Engadget, and you'll find much more detailed information about audio quality for some of our top picks in his reviews and buying guides. With these headphones for working out, however, I will make note of related issues if they stood out (i.e. if a pair of earbuds had noticeably strong bass out of the box, weak highs, etc). Most of the wireless workout headphones we tested work with companion apps that have adjustable EQ settings, so you'll be able to tweak sound profiles to your liking in most cases.