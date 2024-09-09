Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
How to pre-order the Apple AirPods 4
The AirPods pro are getting a software update this fall.
During Monday's It's Glowtime iPhone 16 launch event, Apple announced a new generation the AirPods 4. Last year, when Apple put a USB-C connector in the iPhone 15, it stuck one in the charging case for the second generation AirPods Pro, too. That's the version Apple is sticking with for now — but the high-end buds are getting a ton of new hearing features as a software update this fall. The AirPods Max got some updates too, but the AirPods 4 were the only net-new audio devices.
As for the new buds, the most notable features are probably addition of the optional active noise cancellation. They go for $129 without noise cancellation and $179 with it. They're available for preorder now and will land in stores on September 20.
The new mid-tier Apple AirPods 4 have a new H2 chip and now support active noise cancelation and a transparancy mode, like the more expensive AirPods Pro — though the feature is only available on a more expensive version of the buds. It's $179 for ANC and $129 without it. If you do go for the pricier buds, they can also automatically switch modes depending on your environment and lower audio when you start talking.
Other features include a new charging case that supports wireless charging or a wired USB-C connection. The case also now has a speaker to help you find it under your bed or driver's seat using the Find My app.
