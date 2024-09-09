How to pre-order the Apple AirPods 4

The new mid-tier Apple AirPods 4 have a new H2 chip and now support active noise cancelation and a transparancy mode, like the more expensive AirPods Pro — though the feature is only available on a more expensive version of the buds. It's $179 for ANC and $129 without it. If you do go for the pricier buds, they can also automatically switch modes depending on your environment and lower audio when you start talking.

Other features include a new charging case that supports wireless charging or a wired USB-C connection. The case also now has a speaker to help you find it under your bed or driver's seat using the Find My app.

The AirPods 4 are priced at $129 without active noise cancellation or $179 with it. They can be pre-ordered starting now. They should hit store shelves and start shipping on September 20.