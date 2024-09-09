How to pre-order the Apple AirPods 4

The new mid-tier Apple AirPods 4 have a new H2 chip and now support active noise cancelation and a transparancy mode, like the more expensive AirPods Pro. They also automatically switch modes depending on your environment and lower audio when you start talking.

Other features include a new charging case that supports wireless charging or a wired USB-C connection. The case also now has a speaker to help you find it under your bed or driver's seat using the Find My app.

The AirPods 4 are priced at $129 without active noise cancellation or $179 with it. They can be pre-ordered starting now. They should hit store shelves and start shipping on September 20.