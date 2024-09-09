Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
How to pre-order the Apple AirPods 4
The AirPods pro are getting a software update this fall.
During Monday's It's Glowtime iPhone 16 launch event, Apple announced a new generation the AirPods 4. Last year, when Apple put a USB-C connector in the iPhone 15, it stuck one in the charging case for the second generation AirPods Pro, too. That's the version Apple is sticking with for now — but the buds are getting a ton of new hearing features as a software update this fall. The AirPods Max got some updates too, but the AirPods 4 were the only net-new audio devices.
As for the new buds, the most notable features are probably addition of the optional active noise cancellation. They got for $129 without noise cancellation and $179 with it. They're available for preorder now and will land in stores on September 20. Here's how to pre-order them now.
The new mid-tier Apple AirPods 4 have a new H2 chip and now support active noise cancelation and a transparancy mode, like the more expensive AirPods Pro. They also automatically switch modes depending on your environment and lower audio when you start talking.
Other features include a new charging case that supports wireless charging or a wired USB-C connection. The case also now has a speaker to help you find it under your bed or driver's seat using the Find My app.
