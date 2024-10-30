How to take Apple’s hearing test with the AirPods Pro 2

When iOS 18.1 arrived earlier this week, Apple delivered the highly-anticipated suite of hearing health features that it announced at the iPhone event in September . This includes hearing aid and hearing protection tools, as well as a “clinically-validated” hearing test in your pocket. With the combination of an iPhone and a pair of second-gen AirPods Pro, you can take a hearing test that’s similar to what you’d get at an audiologist’s office without leaving home. Most importantly, the whole thing takes about five minutes and gives you detailed results immediately. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

Before you can access Apple’s hearing test, you’ll need to make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.1 and your AirPods Pro 2 have the latest firmware (7B19). None of the new hearing health features will show up in the AirPods settings or in the Apple Health app if you don’t have both of those updates. What’s more, you won’t be able to run the hearing test or use any of the other new tools on the first-gen AirPods Pro (2019 model).

You can check your current iOS version from the iPhone Settings menu. Scroll down to General and tap Software Update. From here, you can see which version of iOS you’re running and if you’ve got a pending update that’s ready to download and install. Once again, you’re looking for iOS 18.1 here since this is the software version that delivers the suite of hearing health features.

To check the firmware on your AirPods Pro 2, connect the earbuds to your iPhone and navigate to the Settings menu. Here, your AirPods Pro 2 should appear near the top of the list and tapping that option will take you into the settings. You can also access AirPods Pro 2 details from the Bluetooth menu by tapping the “i” icon next to the device name.

Once you’re in the AirPods settings menu, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the main screen. One of the last things you’ll see is a bunch of firmware info, including the current version for the AirPods Pro 2. If you see 7B19, you’re good to go. If not, your earbuds haven’t updated yet, but you can try to force them to do so instead of waiting for the over-the-air process to take place on its own.

To do this, connect the AirPods Pro 2 to your iPhone for at least 30 seconds and play music to confirm the connection is stable. Then put the earbuds back in the charging case and close the lid, keeping the AirPods Pro 2 in range of the iPhone. Now check Bluetooth settings, and if you see the AirPods Pro 2 stay connected for more than 10 seconds while in the charging case with the lid closed, that should indicate the update is in progress.

Where to find Apple’s hearing test

Apple allows you access its hearing test from two places, and both of them are easy to find. The first is in the AirPods menu, which you can get to from the main Settings menu or from the Bluetooth menu. The Hearing Health section is prominently displayed on the main screen, just under the Noise Control options. In this section, “Take a Hearing Test” will be the third item after Hearing Protection and Hearing Assistance, and it will appear in blue.

In the Health app, the fastest way to get to the hearing test is to tap Browse on the menu on the bottom of main Summary screen. From there, select "Hearing" with the blue ear icon and scroll down to “Get More From Health.” Here, you’ll see the option to take the hearing test with the AirPods Pro 2.

How to take Apple’s hearing test

Billy Steele for Engadget

After you update your devices and find the hearing test, the hardest part is over. The software-based test guides you through the entire process, with detailed info on what you can expect and what the results mean for you. After you select “Take Hearing Test,” you’ll tap “Get Started” to begin the process. First, the software will ask you if you’re 18 or older, if you’re experiencing allergy or cold symptoms and if you’ve been in a loud environment (like a concert) in the last 24 hours. The second two items could impact the accuracy of your test if the answer is yes to either one.

On the next screen, the AirPods and iPhone tandem will make sure that your surroundings are quiet enough for the hearing test. Too much background noise will make it difficult for you to hear the more subtle tones during the screening. Next, the setup will make sure that the AirPods Pro 2 fit properly in your ears and that they provide an adequate seal for the test. You’ll be notified that Do No Disturb will be active during the test to prevent distractions and active noise cancellation (ANC) mode will be enabled at this point. The test will then offer some sample tones and let you know that each tone during the test will play three times.

When the test begins, you’ll simply tap the screen of your iPhone when you hear a tone (you only have to tap once for each tone). The test begins with your left ear before moving over to the right. Don’t worry if you miss one: the test will repeat any of the sounds it thinks you missed along the way. When the test is over, you’ll immediately get the results on your iPhone for each ear, including a detailed audiogram that shows which frequencies you struggle hearing (if any). Results are also viewable in the Health app at any time, and you can export a PDF to share with a doctor or for other purposes as needed.

What to do with your hearing test results

If you have little to no hearing loss, Apple’s tool will offer suggestions on how to keep your hearing healthy and inform you that no changes are needed to the tuning of your AirPods Pro 2. If you exhibit mild to moderate hearing loss, the software will ask if you want to set up Apple’s Hearing Assistance features which include hearing aid, Media Assist and Conversation Boost. Lastly, if the test determines that you have severe or profound hearing loss, Apple will recommend that you see a professional for further evaluation.

AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features are only designed for users with mild to moderate hearing loss and the hearing test can only measure hearing loss under 85 dBHL. Here’s how the hearing loss categories break down, according to the World Health Organization: