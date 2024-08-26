Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sony refreshed its affordable earbud offering in 2021 when it debuted the $100 WF-C500. While that model delivered a refreshed design with 10 hours of battery life, support for 360 Reality Audio and more, budget-friendly sets have dropped well below the initial price of the C500. Now Sony is back with an even cheaper option, the WF-C510, that will be available for $70.

The company tweaked the design once more for this budget-friendly pair, engineering earbuds that are 20 percent smaller and 15 percent lighter than the C500. In fact, Sony says this new model is its smallest design ever for closed-type buds. The C510 maintains its predecessor's IPX4 rating, so they should still be okay to use during workouts, and the earbud housing and case are made with recycled plastic. Thankfully, Sony added ambient sound (transparency) mode even though the earbuds don't have active noise cancellation (ANC). Ambient sound typically only comes on ANC sets, so the added convenience is notable here. The company also tacked on multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, which will bring another handy feature to the C510.

Sony extended the battery life by an hour up to 11 on the earbuds themselves. Just like the previous model, the charging case provides enough juice for one additional full charge. What's more, a quick-charge feature will give you up to one hour of use in just five minutes. The C510 will work with Sony's headphones app to allow you to tweak settings, and both 360 Reality Audio and DSEE upscaling, a tool that recovers detail lost to compression, are on the spec sheet.

The WF-C510 are available for pre-order now in black, blue, white and yellow colors for $70, and are scheduled to ship in early September. While Amazon currently shows a $60 price, Sony has confirmed the C510 will cost $70.