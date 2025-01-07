The Shokz OpenFit 2 promises better sound and longer battery life

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In 2023, Shokz strayed from its bone conduction roots with a pair of "air conduction" open-ear wireless earbuds. While the Shokz OpenFit delivered better audio than bone conduction models, that wasn't saying much. Their sound was still hit-or-miss, and some users had problems with their finicky touch controls. At CES 2025, the company is back with the $180 OpenFit 2, which apparently has solutions for both issues, as well as a new bone-conduction headset for office calls.

The Shokz OpenFit 2 has a woofer and tweeter in each earpiece for more dynamic sound. (The first-gen model only had a single driver for each ear.) The company also improved its bass algorithm, which "enhances dynamic low-frequency vibrations directly to your ear."

Shokz

The open-ear buds' design hasn't changed dramatically from the original OpenFit: a hook still wraps around each ear with a bud resting just outside. But Shokz engineered the new model's ear hook with a softer silicone (for greater comfort) and a tighter curve (for improved stability). The company says it "molds to the contours of your ear for a personalized, comfortable fit." Each earpiece weighs 9.4g (0.33 oz). You can order it in black or beige.

The 2023 model used touch controls, which aren't always the best input solution for earbuds' small surfaces. So, the new model has physical multifunction buttons in addition to touch controls, which should help prevent or minimize accidental touches.

The OpenFit 2 is rated for up to 11 hours per charge (up from seven in the first-gen model) or 48 hours when factoring in the bundled charging case. They also have a better water resistance rating (IP55 vs. IP54 in the original) and Bluetooth 5.4.

Shokz

Shokz also has a new office headset, the OpenMeet, which seems like a redesigned spiritual successor to its OpenComm series. Like other workplace headsets, it looks a bit... goofy, with its long mic stem jutting out toward the mouth area. Similar to the OpenComm, the earpiece sits in front of the ear instead of on, in or around it. But a key difference is that OpenMeet's band extends over the top of the head, not behind it.

The company says OpenMeet is designed to feel weightless, thanks to a five-point design that distributes its 78 g for minimal pressure. Its audio merges bone and air conduction, and the company says its (hilariously named) "LeakSlayer 3.0" tech helps minimize sound leakage to help keep your calls private.

OpenMeet uses a dual-mic system using Qualcomm's cVc noise reduction, which Shokz claims reduces background noise by up to 98.6 percent. It has a dedicated mute button, Bluetooth 5.4 and up to 15 hours of battery life.

The Shokz OpenFit 2 is available today for $180 on the company website, Amazon and retail partners (including Best Buy and Target). Meanwhile, the OpenMeet headset is sold through the company's business website.