Qualcomm's latest earbud chip is built for Bluetooth LE Audio

At CES in January, Bluetooth SIG announced a spin-off standard for for wireless sound called Bluetooth LE Audio (low-energy). The new framework allows two key features: native support for hearing aids and audio sharing. And, of course, the standard promises higher quality sound while using less power — all thanks to a new Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3). This means nothing is headphone companies can’t put it in their products, but that will soon be a possibility. Today, Qualcomm announced its QCC305x SoC, a true wireless earbud chip that’s properly equipped for Bluetooth LE Audio.

Indeed, the QCC305x brings a host of handy features to more true wireless earbud models, including LE Audio’s ability to share what’s playing to multiple users from the same device. Qualcomm is also bringing tools from its top tier of SoCs to this mid-tier component. Things like hands-free voice assistants, adaptive ANC, aptX Adaptive and both aptX Voice and cVc Echo Cancellation/Noise Suppression for calls. In other words, on top of getting all the latest features, true wireless earbud companies no longer have to use premium-tier components like Qualcomm’s QCC514X to get all the best audio tools.