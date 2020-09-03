Qualcomm's adaptive ANC adjusts to changes in earbud fit

Qualcomm says its adaptive noise cancellation system can also account for changes to fit during activities like running. And when the noise level of your environment gets louder or softer, it can increase or decrease the level of ANC needed to keep things sounding clear. The company explains that its Adaptive ANC does all of this by automatically responding to any alteration to tightness of fit, the level of “leak-through” noise and both how and where the earbuds are used. You may no longer have to calibrate a set of buds to your ears with an app or try out several sets of tips before settling for the best — but probably still not ideal — option.

The company promises the Adaptive ANC will work across different use cases, from music and podcasts to calls or speaking to a virtual assistant. Qualcomm says switching between any of those modes can be done with no interruption of the ANC.

If adaptive ANC sounds somewhat familiar, that’s because Sony has offered its version of it for a while now. The company calls it Adaptive Sound Control: a feature that senses your physical movement (sitting, walking, running or transit) to automatically apply the noise-cancelling preset you’ve customized. With a recent update, Sony will also make the change based on your location (home, office, etc.) — if you’re willing to give its app permission to monitor your whereabouts. While the names are similar, Sony and Qualcomm aren’t doing the same thing. The former’s technology is responding to your movement (and the movement of the headphones themselves) across a range of headphone styles, while the latter is primarily making adjustments based on how earbuds fit inside your ears.

As is typically the case with announcements like this, Qualcomm doesn’t mention when we can expect to see the Adaptive ANC tech in new devices. However, given the chipmaker is revealing details on it, and taking into account that it’s available now on the company’s premium Bluetooth audio SoC (System on a Chip), you probably won’t have to wait long for headphone companies to put it inside new products.