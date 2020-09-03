Qualcomm's adaptive ANC adjusts to changes in earbud fit

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has been a standard feature on true wireless earbuds for quite some time. Due to the nature of the earbud design, noise cancellation has to account for ambient noise differently than traditional over-ear headphones. Instead of sealing off your entire ear, earbuds rely on replaceable tips to achieve a solid closure or some type of software-based calibration to ensure the sound quality remains pristine when your listening environment isn’t. Typically this setup is done once, usually when you first purchase your audio accessory. However, Qualcomm has a solution that will automatically adjust the ANC levels when the fit of your earbuds changes or with variations in outside noise.
The company calls its new tech Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that is now available on its QCC514x Bluetooth audio chip. Alongside support for voice assistants, “premium” audio quality, “extended” battery life and more, the Adaptive ANC can adjust in real time to changes in how the earbuds fit in your ears. And since everyone’s ears are different, Qualcomm says this tech can help companies deliver high-quality audio performance for more users. Qualcomm explains that Adaptive ANC is less reliant on that tight seal that headphone companies have been so focused on for years. Instead of pushing or twisting earbuds into place, or taking the time to cycle through a full set of silicone tips, users can wear the buds and the hardware will adjust to variations in fit.