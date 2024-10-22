The Xbox Wireless Headset receives microphone and battery life upgrades

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Microsoft has just announced its new Xbox Wireless Headset, and it now comes with a free Dolby Atmos license. Previous iterations of the headset required owners to purchase a license separately. That’s typically a $15 purchase, which covers up to 10 Windows or Xbox devices. Another notable upgrade is its battery life, which, according to Microsoft, has increased to 20 hours of playtime.

Microsoft

Regarding the Dolby Atmos license, Microsoft once posted that it had an exclusivity window with Dolby for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. This was later proven untrue as the company clarified that the post was published in error. However, the fact that this headset comes with a license saves users some cash and could help more people try out the technology. Our best gaming headset list also contains some headsets that come with Dolby Atmos licenses, like the Audeze Maxwell.

The new Xbox Wireless Headset model doesn’t only have audio improvements. The microphone now has voice isolation and an improved auto-mute to prevent outside noises from garbling your audio output. Clear communication is important when communicating with the team to win, after all.

Besides having Dolby Atmos support, this new headset works with Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X. Windows Sonic is a spatial sound solution found on Windows computers. DTS Headphone:X is another 3D sound solution also for Windows, but requires a free download from the Microsoft Store. All three are designed to help enhance game audio and make it more immersive for the player. If the sound isn’t good enough for your tastes, you can adjust it using the Xbox Accessories app.

To reduce latency, the Xbox Wireless Headset comes with a Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset. It also has Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Currently, the Xbox Wireless Headset is available for purchase for $110. While Microsoft hasn’t mentioned which regions have it in stock, it’s available in select regions both online and from retailers.