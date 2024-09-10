Why are Apple's AirPods Max still saddled with 2020 hardware?

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

As I write this, I’m listening to tunes on my 2020-vintage AirPods Max. Yes, that makes me a bit of an Apple fanboy, and we currently recommend at least six pairs of headphones over them. But for me, they still sound outstanding, have great active noise cancellation and work well with my most-used devices. They also are missing a few features compared to the second-generation AirPods Pro that came out in 2022. That doesn’t bother me, given that they’re almost four years old — but the idea of spending the $550 that Apple is asking for the refreshed version of these headphones announced yesterday is ridiculous, even if it is a relief that they finally have USB-C.

For context, Apple wasn’t even expected to introduce an AirPods Max update at the iPhone 16 event — but the day before, Apple prognosticator Mark Gurman at Bloomberg surprisingly said that the headphones would receive their first significant update. However, the update involved replacing the Lightning charging port with USB-C and some new colors. That’s it. Nothing to inspire an upgrade from Apple nutjobs like me (though I sorely wish my headphones did in fact have USB-C, now that I’ve mostly moved away from Lightning devices). I’m a fan of the new colors and would love to switch to USB-C, but not enough to spend $550 — or even half that to be honest.

On the other hand, Sony has updated its flagship headphones regularly, with the WH-1000XM3 arriving in 2018, the XM4 in 2020, the XM5 in 2022 and the XM6 expected in 2025. Most Sony users aren't going to upgrade from the XM4 to the XM5, or even a future XM6, as high-end headphones should last for years. But when you're buying a company's flagship headphones, you're getting the best product they could possibly make. Sony has made sure that’s the case by refining the design, offering better battery life or improving ANC.

What’s most frustrating about the AirPods Max update is that they had to do at least a modicum of internal redesign to drop in USB-C, so why not upgrade the chips to the H2 processors? The H1 varient inside the AirPods Max was first released in early 2019, as part of the second-generation AirPods. And now, all AirPods, including the just-announced $129 fourth-generation model, use that H2 processor. It enables useful improvements like adaptive audio, which essentially blurs the lines between traditional transparency and noise-canceling modes depending on the ambient sound around you. It also lets you nod or shake your head to respond to Siri rather than having to speak out loud.

These features would certainly be welcome by potential AirPods Max buyers, but instead the incredibly expensive headphones are stuck with a five-year-old chip for the foreseeable future. I can’t get over how silly that is considering the fact that entry-level AirPods are getting some of the benefits of the H2 processor. Of course, the AirPods Max have speaker quality and tuning that far exceeds what you’ll get from a $129 pair of earbuds. But as Apple’s top-tier headphone (in cost, if not features), they’re a tough sell given they’re missing features you can get on the AirPods 4 with ANC for a third of the price.

