Korg joins the turntable craze with portable options for archiving, DJing and more

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Korg is a name that typically brings to mind synths, keyboards and production tools, but ahead of NAMM 2025, the company announced new turntables. These aren't just your typical shelf-bound, plugged-into-speakers vinyl spinners though. Under the Handytraxx brand, Korg will soon offer portable turntables for listening, archiving and DJing, and some are equipped with the company's Nutube vacuum tubes.

The series of turntables gets its name from the original Handy Trax from Vestax. Korg says former Vestax president and co-developer of that OG model, Toshihide Nakama, was working with the company on "an all-new kind of record player." Nakama passed away in 2023 during the development of the Handytraxx Play, but Korg continued to merge its digital processing and audio tech with "the spirit" of the Handy Trax.

The Handytraxx Play ($400) is the DJ-focused member of the group and appears to be ready for the masses after a cameo at NAMM last year. Designed for scratching, the turntable is equipped with a Nakama-designed fader as well as three types of filters, delay, playback control and a built-in audio looper. The tonearm was made to minimize needle skipping and the belt-driven motor has digital rotation correction to keep things in check. The Play supports both ceramic and MM cartridges (some soldering required to swap them) and Korg allows you to flip the control panel for right- or left-handed configurations.

Korg

Korg Handytraxx Play

If your vinyl habit is more listening than scratching, the Handytraxx Tube ($800) "bridges the gap between modern convenience and analogue fascination," according to Korg. This model gets its name from the tiny Nutube vacuum tube that lends its power to the phono amplifier and its warmth to the overall sound. A die-cast aluminum platter, balanced tone arm and MM cartridge serve as the main components. Bass and treble controls are right on the deck and there's a dedicated knob for fine-tuning the Nutube's output. And if you want to convert your records to digital files, the Tube connects to a computer via USB for that purpose.

There's also a special edition of the Handytraxx Tube that Korg calls the Handytraxx Tube J ($1,200). This model looks very similar to the Tube, but it's equipped with a JICO Clipper MM Cartridge. "The cartridge's unique design balances the center of gravity between the left and right channels, while its Tapered-S Cantilever ensures accurate vibration reproduction, creating a truly immersive Hi-Fi soundstage," Korg explains. In other words, this is an option for audiophiles in of the group.

Lastly, the Handytraxx 1bit ($1,00) is what Korg calls the flagship model in the new series. The company explains that this unit blends high-quality playback with 5.6 MHz/1-bit recording for archivists. The 1bit works with Korg's AudioGate 4 high-res audio conversion software after you connect the turntable to your computer via USB. That complete setup supports both recording and playback in 5.6 MHz and 2.8 MHz DSD in addition to PCM formats up to 192 kHz/24-bit. The Handytraxx 1bit has a JICO J44A 7 MM cartridge and, like the Handytraxx Tube, there's a built-in Nutube. As is the case on that more affordable model, there are bass, treble and tube controls right up top on the 1bit version.

Korg

Korg Handytraxx 1bit

Like I mentioned, the entire Handytraxx series is portable thanks to built-in 2.5-watt speakers. You can power them with included AC adapters or employ six AA batteries for a true on-the-go kit. There are appropriate inputs and outputs on each model if you want a stationary setup, including an on/off switch for the speakers.

The Handytraxx Play, Tube and 1bit are scheduled to arrive in May with the Tube J following in June. All four are currently available for preorder from B&H Photo.