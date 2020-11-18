Korg goes for the sequencing crown with the modular-friendly SQ-64

Korg’s SQ-1 is a bit under appreciated. It’s a simple and affordable two track eight step sequencer. It can play nice with Korg’s analog and semi modular fair like the MS-20 Mini as well as eurorack modular synths and basically anything else that will accept CV (control voltage input). It’s even pretty affordable — usually hovering between $100 and $110, depending on the outlet. But, the SQ-1 is now five years old, it’s time for an upgrade.
The Korg SQ-64 Poly Sequencer is basically attempting to be the king of all the CV sequencers. It has four 64-step tracks. Three with individual pitch, mod and gate outputs, plus a track dedicated to drums with eight individual CV outs. Not to mention, the SQ-64 adds MIDI to the mix. Sequencing over MIDI adds eight addition drum triggers, for a total of 16, and gives you eight voices of polyphony for your melody tracks.