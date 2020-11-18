Korg goes for the sequencing crown with the modular-friendly SQ-64

The SQ-64 also expands on the playback variation you got the SQ-1 and injects some controlled chaos. You can set up a sort of semi-random playback where you give the sequencer four different possibilities to choose from for the next step. But you can also randomize the entire sequence, just the first step, reverse the sequence, morph your control voltages and there’s even a trusty arpeggiator built in.

You can even play the pads on the front like any other pad-based controller and record live performances.

The pads themselves have LED backlights that indicate the level of control, plus there’s an OLED for more detailed feedback. And you can save up to 64 projects, so you can quickly recall things for live performance.

While we don’t have exact measurements right now. the SQ-64 appears to be impressively compact — Korg says it’s just under one inch thick. And its housing is all aluminum, so it should be relatively light, but also plenty road worthy.

The SQ-64 is expected to ship sometime in early 2021 for $300.