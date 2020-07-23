TheoryBoard is a MIDI controller that teaches you music theory

There are no shortage of crazy and unique MIDI controllers out there. Especially on Kickstarter. Frankly it’s getting a lot harder for them to grab people’s attention. But the TheoryBoard seems to have succeeded quite admirably. It claims to let anyone create music, regardless of skill level, while also teaching them about music theory. And it took just three hours to hit its funding goal of $10,000. Just a few days later, eager would-be musicians had pledged nearly $550,000 to the project.
So what has everyone so intrigued? Well TheoryBoard has two 12x4 sets of velocity sensitive pads, with a touchscreen in the middle. The pads on the left are dedicated to playing chords, while the ones on the right are for playing notes in a scale. The middle touch screen is where you change octaves, select from one of 840 scales, change chord voicings, etc...