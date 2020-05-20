Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jammy

Jammy's new MIDI guitar can control all your virtual instruments

The first time didn’t go so well.
Marc DeAngelis
55m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jammy Evo
Jammy

Since the MIDI standard was released in the early ‘80s, plenty of musicians have wanted to control electronically-generated sounds with a guitar. Goofy attachments have come and gone, and last year’s Jammy -- a stringed MIDI controller that can be played like a typical axe -- didn’t move the meter. The company behind the Jammy wants to give it another go, though, and it seems like the new model -- the Evo -- will feature some much-needed improvements.

The original Jammy had several problems. It felt like a toy, didn’t handle string bending or sliding well and cost $500, which is enough to buy a solid starter guitar and a standard MIDI controller. Basic functions were iffy too, since the MIDI tracking -- the translation from physical movement to electronic data -- wasn’t very reliable.

The Jammy Evo rethinks the original’s formula, and was designed as a MIDI controller first and foremost. In other words, it’s not a MIDI controller crammed into a guitar. There are more buttons on the body of the instrument, which should provide some performance methods outside of typical guitar playing, and Jammy says that you should be able to even track drums using the controller. The Evo also has an accelerometer -- you can tilt it Guitar Hero-style to modulate certain parameters such as the cutoff frequency. It has improved optical sensors too, so it can better handle your picking and strumming while reducing latency. Polyphonic tracking -- which has proven difficult to perfect across manufacturers -- should also be improved, and will help translate guitar chords into, say, piano chords.

The company has already raised $85,000 on Kickstarter -- well above its $50,000 goal -- so it does seem like musicians are interested in what the Evo has to offer. It was also a good move on Jammy’s part to reduce the price by a few hundred dollars compared to last year’s model. Hopefully the Evo can deliver on the original Jammy’s promise of a guitar that powers a symphony of virtual instruments.

In this article: music, music production, midi, midi controller, guitar, jammy, jammy evo, kickstarter, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
Hulu is rolling out a new home screen to Apple TV and Roku users

Hulu is rolling out a new home screen to Apple TV and Roku users

View
Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tech is ready

Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tech is ready

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr