Joué Play is a cheap, simple and customizable MIDI controller

In 2016 a little French company called Joué launched a Kickstarter campaign for a shapeshifting instrument it simply called the Joué Board. It was one of a rash of new and experimental types of MIDI controllers that embraced emerging technologies like MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) and ditched more traditional pads or keys for large pressure sensitive pads. Joué and Sensel took things a step further by making the interface actually customizable. Both are essentially blank pads that you put modules on top of that mimic drum machines, keyboards, fretboards, etc...
But, the $400 price tag (and that’s just for the board with no overlays) and involved set up process probably kept more casual musicians at bay. The Joué Play tackles both of those obstacles by lowering the price -- $289 with four overlays -- and adding a companion app that allows you to quickly and easily start making music with built in sounds. In fact, if you ask the company, it think the Play will appeal to even those who can’t play an instrument, but want to make music.