Loop Switch 2 review: Easily adjustable earplugs that are great for concerts

There are numerous options for concert earplugs nowadays, so you don’t have to settle for the bargain bin foam bits that completely seal off your ears anymore. The PPE-grade products vary in design and performance, with some offering different levels of noise reduction. That hearing protection always comes with the promise that the earplugs won’t completely muffle the band, which is a real problem when you have to settle for the generic foam versions from the bartender.

Loop has been in the concert earplug game since its founding in 2016. In that time, its product roster has grown to encompass nine different models, including dedicated options for sleep, travel, commuting and social events in addition to concerts, festivals and sporting events. The Switch 2 ($59.95) is Loop’s latest, an improved version of the original Switch that debuted the ability to change sound filter levels while the earplugs were still in your ears. To put the audio quality to the test, I took them to a 100dB rock show in a small venue last month.

Loop has maintained mostly the same design from its first model. There’s a silicone ear tip, similar to those on wireless earbuds, that’s attached to a circular loop where all the protective bits reside. In the case of the Switch 2, the outer half of that loop rotates to allow you to select between three levels of sound filtration: Engage, Experience and Quiet.

These settings reduce noise by 20dB, 23dB and 26dB respectively, and you don’t have to take them out to make the adjustment. The company recommends Engage for social gatherings and conversations while Experience works best for concerts and sporting events. Quiet’s maximum noise reduction is meant for commutes and downtime, which also makes them a solid option for travel.

For the Switch 2, Loop says it redesigned that dial for “smoother” changes while you’re wearing them. I never tried the previous model, but I can tell you this new version allows you to rotate between modes with ease. I never felt like I had to press the earplugs further into my ear to make the change, and the dial stopped at each setting with a satisfying click that I could feel even when the venue was too loud for me to hear it.

True to Loop’s advice, I found the Experience setting was the best for the live show. My Apple Watch detected that the venue hit 100dB, a level at which the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) says you should only be exposed to for 15 minutes to avoid hearing damage. Obviously, with five bands on the bill for the evening, I was going to spend significantly more time in a dangerously loud environment. So, the 23dB reduction at this setting brought the noise level down to a much safer number for the roughly two hours I was there.

Since a set of earplugs is so tiny, I was able to easily carry both the Switch 2 and the Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus to the show for a direct comparison. During both the brutal hardcore of Ends of Sanity and the chaotic metal of Dying Wish, I could consistently hear more details with the Switch 2. This was most apparent in the guitars, where Loop’s option let in more high-frequency sound, allowing me to enjoy all the riffs both bands had to offer. I like the fit of SoundProtex Plus, but the filtered sound is more bass heavy and tends to favor the drums, so it loses some fidelity compared to the Switch 2.

The Switch 2 comes with four sizes of ear tips to help you find the best fit, and there’s a hard plastic case that’s easy to find when you drop it in a bag. Again, this is very compact (about the size of a quarter), so I just carry them with me all the time so I don’t have to worry about forgetting them before I head out to another concert. The SoundProtex Plus, however, comes with three separate ear plugs in three different sizes. That pack also includes four sound filters, with options for 10dB, 17dB, 20dB and “full” noise reduction.

The big problem with Sennheiser's version is that you can’t swap the filters without removing them from your ears. It’s a quick process, but the filters are tiny, so it’s not something you want to fiddle with mid-set in a crowded club. Plus, you’ll have to remember to pack those in the tiny pouch the company gives you before you leave home. The SoundProtex Plus is now a much more attractive option at $50, which is $30 less than they were when I reviewed them. But, as I mentioned, I think the Switch 2 offers better sound filtration and ease of use for just $10 more.

I have close friends and former bandmates who’ve used Loop earplugs for years and they noted the secure fit of the ear tips in the company’s products as a key selling point. Some of the competition tends to work itself loose after a few minutes, they said, requiring constant adjustment. For the Switch 2, the company revised those parts for better noise reduction in the maximum or Quiet mode, and they still stay in place as long as you need them to. The only time I ever reached for the earplugs during the show was to adjust the filter setting for testing purposes.

I’ve been toting the SoundProtex Plus around with me since I started testing them last year, and they’ve served me well. However, the Switch 2 lets more detail through, which means you can hear more of what the band has to offer during the show. Plus, Loop’s latest model offers more noise protection at each level, with even the lowest setting bringing a 100dB venue down to something that’s safer to stand in. And like the Sennheiser package, the Switch 2 is certified as hearing protection after thorough testing, meeting both EU and US safety standards.