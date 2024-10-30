Sennheiser's Profile Wireless is a clip-on, tabletop and handheld mic all in one

Sennheiser has launched a new all-in-one microphone system that can transform according to your needs. The new Profile Wireless set comes with two clip-on microphones, which are pre-paired with a charging bar. While you can easily clip those mics to wherever you wish, you can also use the included magnetic mounts if you have to attach them to delicate clothing.

If you're interviewing people in your video or shooting more traditional reporting-style content, you can turn one of the clip-on mics into a handheld mic by inserting it into the charging bar. You can also add the big foam windshield Sennheiser included in the package to block out environmental noise. Finally, the mic can also turn into a desktop mic by mounting it onto the included table stands.

Sennheiser

Profile Wireless' charging bar has an OLED touch display that shows the audio levels for the clip-on mics. It can connect to cameras, phones and laptops with the included adapters, so you can film with different devices. If you connect it to a phone using the Lightning or the USB-C adaptor included in the package, the receiver can automatically rotate to make sure its OLED display remains legible and visible to you.

Each clip-on mic has a 24-bit recording capability and comes with 16 GB memory for internal recording. If you switch on Backup Recording Mode, it will only use the mic's internal storage if its wireless signal becomes too weak to transmit audio to the recording device. The mics have a range of 245 meters (804 feet) within line of sight, and up to 150 meters within line of sight (492 feet) when taking body blocking into account. ​

The Profile Wireless system is now available for pre-order in the US ($299), Europe (€299) and the UK (£259), making it cheaper than DJI's comparable microphone set. That said, Sennheiser's mic doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity, while DJI's does. It doesn't have a solid shipping date yet, but it will be released either sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.