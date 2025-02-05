Sonos will cut 'about 200' jobs in restructuring

Sonos is embarking on a restructuring plan that will eliminate about 200 positions at the company. Interim CEO Tom Conrad announced the news in a call with the team, then shared the news in a public statement .

Conrad said the company is "reorganizing our Product organization into functional groups for Hardware, Software, Design, Quality and Operations, and away from dedicated business units devoted to individual product categories. With this simpler organization in place, cross-functional project teams will come together to improve our core experience and deliver new products."