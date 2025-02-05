Sonos will cut 'about 200' jobs in restructuring
The hits just keep coming for the audio company.
Sonos is embarking on a restructuring plan that will eliminate about 200 positions at the company. Interim CEO Tom Conrad announced the news in a call with the team, then shared the news in a public .
Conrad said the company is "reorganizing our Product organization into functional groups for Hardware, Software, Design, Quality and Operations, and away from dedicated business units devoted to individual product categories. With this simpler organization in place, cross-functional project teams will come together to improve our core experience and deliver new products."
Sonos has been taking a beating financially and in the public eye after the launching a last year. The company already laid off 100 employees in August. Since then, and have also departed, and the company has altered some of its product release plans. Yesterday, rumors that a new streaming box could be coming from Sonos in the coming months.